The New York Philharmonic will present Get Your Phil: New Music Fest, June 9-18, 2020. The festival will include five video broadcasts as Facebook and YouTube Premieres, including World Premiere performances and a Young People's Concert; Living Music: Get Your Phil Edition, a special presentation of the popular internet variety show hosted by Nadia Sirota, featuring performances and conversation with Philharmonic musicians; and a digital conversation about new music.

The Philharmonic will present five broadcasts as Facebook and YouTube Premieres, which allows communal viewing and commenting in real time (all available on-demand afterward) and co-present Living Music: Get Your Phil Edition, hosted by the Philharmonic's Marie-Josée Kravis Creative Partner Nadia Sirota. Like the Philharmonic's Kravis Nightcap new music series, which Ms. Sirota hosts, these broadcasts will feature art and conversation with composers and performers, as well as performance footage from Philharmonic events, including Nightcap and the Philharmonic's GRoW @ Annenberg Sound ON new music series.

Tuesday, June 9

7:30 p.m. EDT (New York Philharmonic Facebook and YouTube)

First-ever broadcast of the 2020 World Premieres of Ellen Reid's When the World as You've Known It Doesn't Exist, conducted by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, and Nicole Lizée's Tears / Pillow, performed by Philharmonic musicians. Both works were commissioned through Project 19, the Philharmonic's multi-season initiative to commission and premiere 19 new works by 19 women composers, the largest women-only commissioning initiative in history.

9:00 p.m. EDT (Living Music: Get Your Phil Edition on Facebook)

Art, community, and conversation, featuring composers Ellen Reid and Nicole Lizée

Thursday, June 11

7:30 p.m. EDT (New York Philharmonic Facebook and YouTube)

Philharmonic 360, the 2012 spatial music program at Park Avenue Armory featuring Stockhausen's Gruppen, Ives's The Unanswered Question, and Boulez's Rituel in memoriam Bruno Maderna

9:00 p.m. EDT (Living Music: Get Your Phil Edition on Facebook)

Art, community, and conversation, featuring composer Gabriella Smith

Saturday, June 13

2:00 p.m. EDT

First-ever broadcast of the 2019 Young People's Concert Immigrant Voices, conducted by Thomas Wilkins, with music by Bartók, Huang Ruo, Roberto Sierra, Kareem Roustom, and Gabriela Lena Frank and World Premieres by New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers

Tuesday, June 16

7:30 p.m. EDT (New York Philharmonic Facebook and YouTube)

First-ever broadcast of the 2020 World Premieres of two Project 19 commissions: Tania León's Stride, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, and Paola Prestini's Thrush Song, performed by Philharmonic musicians

9:00 p.m. EDT (Living Music: Get Your Phil Edition on Facebook)

Art, community, and conversation, featuring composers Tania León and Paola Prestini

Thursday, June 18

7:30 p.m. EDT (New York Philharmonic Facebook and YouTube)

First-ever broadcast of the 2019 World Premiere of Julia Wolfe's multimedia, Grammy-nominated Fire in my mouth, conducted by Jaap van Zweden, co-commissioned by the Philharmonic

9:00 p.m. EDT (Living Music: Get Your Phil Edition on Facebook)

Art, community, and conversation, featuring composer Julia Wolfe

NEW MUSIC NOW AND THEN

The New York Philharmonic will present New Music Now and Then, a digital conversation on Instagram Live on Friday, June 12 at 8:00 p.m. The conversation will use newly released audio from a 1978 discussion with Milton Babbitt and others about the state of new music during the eighth-annual Prospective Encounters festival - the Philharmonic's first-ever new music festival - as the basis for a discussion of what has and hasn't changed since then.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You