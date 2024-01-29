The New York Philharmonic To Host Lunar New Year Concert And Gala Conducted By Long Yu

The New York Philharmonic will celebrate the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the Dragon with a Concert and Gala on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall. This year's Lunar New Year Concert and Gala honors philanthropist, business entrepreneur, and NY Phil Board Member Misook Doolittle in a celebration of cultural heritage, new beginnings, and music's capacity to transcend borders.

Conductor Long Yu — who introduced this annual NY Phil tradition in 2012 — will conduct the World Premiere of Elliot Leung's Lunar Overture; Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, with Clara Jumi Kang (in her NY Phil debut) as soloist; selections from Zhou Tian's Transcend, composed in 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the First Transcontinental Railroad; and Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals, narrated by Jamie Bernstein and featuring pianists Clayton Stephenson (NY Phil debut) and Serena Wang as soloists.

Gala events will include a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m. on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade; the concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m.; and a seated dinner, attended by the artists, immediately following the performance, also on the Hess Grand Promenade. Gala dress will be heritage formal or black-tie attire. Starr International Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of the Lunar New Year Gala. The Honorary Gala Chairs are Mr. and Mrs. Maurice R. Greenberg. The Gala Co-Chairs are Angela Chen, Misook Doolittle, Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu Tang, and Ling Tian and Diana Wang.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall. The Welcome Center opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Welcome Center closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the entire Gala evening, which includes a cocktail reception, the 7:00 p.m. concert, and a post-concert dinner with the artists, please visit Click Here, call the Office of Special Events at (646) 870-4054, or email specialevents@nyphil.org.