The New York Philharmonic To Host Lunar New Year Concert And Gala Conducted By Long Yu

NY Phil Announces Details for Lunar New Year Concert & Gala Featuring Long Yu as Conductor and Honoring Misook Doolittle as NY Phil Board Member.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months Photo 1 12 Broadway Shows Will Close in Coming Months
Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025 Photo 2 Video: BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Will Open On Broadway In 2025
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025 Photo 4 Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST To Premiere North American Tour In June 2025

The New York Philharmonic will celebrate the Lunar New Year, welcoming the Year of the  Dragon with a Concert and Gala on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Wu Tsai Theater, David  Geffen Hall. This year's Lunar New Year Concert and Gala honors philanthropist, business  entrepreneur, and NY Phil Board Member Misook Doolittle in a celebration of cultural heritage,  new beginnings, and music's capacity to transcend borders.  

Conductor Long Yu — who introduced this annual NY Phil tradition in 2012 — will conduct the  World Premiere of Elliot Leung's Lunar Overture; Bruch's Violin Concerto No. 1, with Clara Jumi Kang (in her NY Phil debut) as soloist; selections from Zhou Tian's Transcend, composed  in 2019 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the First Transcontinental  Railroad; and Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals, narrated by Jamie Bernstein and featuring  pianists Clayton Stephenson (NY Phil debut) and Serena Wang as soloists.  

Gala events will include a cocktail reception at 6:00 p.m. on the Leon and Norma Hess Grand  Promenade; the concert, which begins at 7:00 p.m.; and a seated dinner, attended by the artists,  immediately following the performance, also on the Hess Grand Promenade. Gala dress will be  heritage formal or black-tie attire. Starr International Foundation is the Presenting Sponsor of  the Lunar New Year Gala. The Honorary Gala Chairs are Mr. and Mrs. Maurice R. Greenberg.  The Gala Co-Chairs are Angela Chen, Misook Doolittle, Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu Tang, and Ling Tian and Diana Wang. 

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by  calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the Welcome Center at David Geffen Hall. The Welcome Center opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Welcome Center closes one-half hour after  performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.  

For more information about the entire Gala evening, which includes a cocktail reception, the  7:00 p.m. concert, and a post-concert dinner with the artists, please visit Click Here, call the  Office of Special Events at (646) 870-4054, or email specialevents@nyphil.org




RELATED STORIES

1
Complete Cast Set for SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia Photo
Complete Cast Set for SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia

See the full cast for Sunset Boulevard in Australia, starring Sarah Brightman. Learn about performance dates and see how to purchase tickets.

2
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

The first musical of 2024 has officially arrived! In this video, watch as Brian d'Arcy James, Kelli O'Hara and the team of Days of Wine and Roses celebrate opening night on Broadway.

3
Photos: Ben Stiller and Family Visit HARMONY on Broadway Photo
Photos: Ben Stiller and Family Visit HARMONY on Broadway

See photos of Ben Stiller visiting Harmony on Broadway!

4
Photos: VIPs Arrive for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening Night Photo
Photos: VIPs Arrive for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Opening Night

See photos of VIP guests at opening night of Days of Wine and Roses!

More Hot Stories For You

METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West EndMETAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West End
Tim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starring Sarah BrightmanTim Draxl, Robert Grubb & More Complete the Cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia, Starring Sarah Brightman
Photos: Ben Stiller and Family Visit HARMONY on BroadwayPhotos: Ben Stiller and Family Visit HARMONY on Broadway
Paul Mescal to Star in HAMNET Movie AdaptationPaul Mescal to Star in HAMNET Movie Adaptation

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
Go Inside Opening Night of DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR Video
Exclusive: Watch a Clip From Disney+ Docu-Series CHOIR
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day Video
HARMONY Honors Hannah Szenes on Holocaust Remembrance Day
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES

Recommended For You