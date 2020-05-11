The New York Philharmonic Launches VIRTUAL TOUR: EUROPE 2020

The New York Philharmonic has launched Virtual Tour: Europe 2020 (May 11-21), an initiative prompted by the Philharmonic musicians to reconnect with the cultural capitals where they would have performed this month if not for the pandemic: London, Cologne, Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Dresden.

Available at nyphil.org/virtualtour, the ten-day online journey will include:

Three video broadcasts as Facebook and YouTube Premieres, featuring two past tour soloists - cellist Yo-Yo Ma (Thursday, May 14) and violinist Joshua Bell (Thursday, May 21) - and the soloist who would have appeared with the Orchestra on the 2020 European tour, The Mary and James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence Daniil Trifonov (Monday, May 18)

Radio broadcasts, slideshows, and video playlists documenting past visits to these cities

A New York Philharmonic Archives online exhibit in partnership with Google Arts & Culture

Additional content - including a Learning @ Home activity guide; content from the musicians, including a strudel how-to video; and a Love Letter to Amsterdam - will be released in the coming days.





