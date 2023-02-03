Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The NY Irish Center Presents 40 SHADES OF GREEN Cabaret

The performance is on Friday March 17.

Feb. 03, 2023  
The NY Irish Center, a hub for culture and community enrichment serving diverse constituencies in Long Island City, is bringing back by popular demand its unique Celtic Cabaret, "40 Shades of Green," on St Patrick's Day, Friday March 17.

Chosen by Time Out NY as the #2 Top St Paddy's Day activity in New York, this remarkable cavalcade of local and international performers and personalities runs a continuous six hours from 3pm to 9pm, as the NY Irish Center happily assumes the mantle of official hub of local St. Patrick's Day cultural activity. Tickets go on sale on Friday February 10 at 9am at www.newyorkirishcenter.org Individual tickets are $30, with admission good for the entire 6-hour period. Children under 12 are admitted for free.

The New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, is just seven minutes, and one stop, on the 7 train from Grand Central Station. For more info and queries call 718-482-0909 or e-mail info@NewYorkIrishCenter.org

Last year's cultural feast drew big crowds to the Center throughout the marathon. Among the performers last year Gregory Harrington, Eoin Cannon, Rachel Tucker, Darrah Carr Dance, Tara O'Grady & Justin Poindexter, Grace Tallon, Peter Maguire, Colm Reilly, Cathy Maguire, the Josh Marcum Trio, Sean O'Neill, Connor Delves, Brendan Fogarty, Kieran McCarthy, Fiona Walsh, Mary Deady, Niall Mulligan, John McDermott, David O'Leary, Karl Scully, and Enda Gallery. Other standouts -- the teenage performers Ciara Duff and Ailish Long, as well as performers from the McManus School of Irish Dance.

Many of these performers are planning on returning for the 2023 edition of "40 Shades of Green." The list of performers and notables will be announced on February 10.


