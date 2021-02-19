The Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art Launches Opening Show

The Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art (mowna) is a newly opened online museum specifically designed for the digital age. This cutting-edge, online platform provides a space for artists and art of all mediums to be showcased while providing visitors and members with a unique experience. Available for viewing now, the mowna Opening Show features a variety of wild and newfangled art, including interactive exhibits, 360 videos, experimental photography, films, videoart, sound, gifs, software generated works, and the first Zoom Mini Opera, "all decisions will be made by consensus," by New York Times acclaimed composer Kamala Sankaram.

"Now more than ever, artists need financial relief as well as an accessible place to showcase their art" says artist cari ann shim sham*, who co-founded mowna along with artist Joey Zaza. "As large institutions cancel or postpone shows, the art that is being made currently will not be seen, might be lost, or perhaps considered irrelevant by a show that is scheduled as far off as 2022" says Zaza. mowna helps solve this crisis through a humane, user-friendly platform that supports a diverse range of art and artists right now with 70% of ticket sales going to the artists.

Call for Submissions | 2021 Online Biennial | Museum of Wild and Newfangled Art

Submissions are now open for the 2021 mowna Online Biennial, free of charge, with a deadline of March 2nd, 2021. The 2021 mowna Online Biennial opens on April 30, 2021 and runs through September 22, featuring 100 International Artists. Official selections will be announced April 9th. To submit, visit www.mowna.org/submit/2021-biennial and fill out the online form.

The submissions for the 2021 mowna Biennial may include interactive experiences, movement, abstract, play, sound, street, fashion, animations, live performance, photography, illusions, nature, software, videoart, memes, writing, bots, gifs, vr, ar, xr, painting, sculpture, sketches, theater, poetry, opera, cinema, and other creative things only you can dream up.

mowna allows for equity, experimentation, individuality, and authenticity, and is a space for artists of all mediums. Artists are invited to consider new ways to exhibit their work online and to consider how artwork can translate to or through our digital platform. While most art organizations ignore the digital space, mowna programs specifically for it.

About mowna:

mowna seeks to create an ever changing, fun, thoughtful, beautifully designed space to encourage awareness and mindfulness through the exhibition and experience of art and serves the public's need for art for the highest good of all. By addressing the current needs of not only the artist but also the audience, mowna is breaking barriers within the global art community.

mowna offers the preservation of artworks through an online collection that is an educational resource and archive for its members and its artists, and aims to find, display, and support wild and newfangled art through the incorporation of innovative new technologies and ways. mowna provides artists with financial compensation for their art and expands awareness of their talents via a sustainable platform where they can flourish.

To experience mowna please visit www.mowna.org