The Michael Jackson Estate Donates $100,000 to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Emergency Assistance Fund

Deadline has reported that The Michael Jackson estate, co-producers of MJ The Musical, will donate $100,000 to the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund established yesterday.

The donation is one-third of the $300,000 donation the Estate announced today. The other recipients of the donation are MusiCares and the Las Vegas-based food bank Three Square.

The Estate's co-executors John Branca and John McClain shared in a statement, "This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to. We learned today that the legendary Manu Dibango passed away from the virus. Other performers and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have been left without work and are facing an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been so welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been shut down leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without an income."





