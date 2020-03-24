The Metropolitan Museum of Art Launches #CongressSaveCulture

The Metropolitan Museum of Art is launching #CongressSaveCulture, a campaign to support broader efforts for financial relief for non-profit arts organizations.

The Met and arts organizations around the country are facing unprecedented financial challenges due to the effects of coronavirus on the arts and the economy overall. As arts institutions prioritize the health and safety of staff, volunteers, visitors, and people around the globe first and foremost, these institutions will face immense challenges re-entering the world once this devastating crisis finally subsides.



#CongressSaveCulture is a campaign to support broader efforts advocating for financial relief for non-profit arts organizations to be included in the $2 trillion stimulus package currently being debated in Congress. The relief package is expected to include funding for many industries impacted by COVID-19, including airlines, casinos, cruise ships, and more.

The Met, which has been closed since March 13, has already announced an expected shortfall of at least $100 million, exemplifying the devastating effect this global health crisis is having on cultural organizations.



The Met and various cultural organizations have been urgently engaging with city, state, and federal leaders, and are working closely with peer institutions across New York City, and the American Alliance of Museums (AAM) and Association of Art Museum Directors (AAMD).



Here are some things you can do to help:

Go to the AAM website and send a letter to your representatives in Congress Share the hashtag #CongressSaveCulture on your social platforms (along with a comment or photo that reflects your passion for The Met and/or all the arts) Sign the petition to support arts organizations at Change.org



Join a chorus of voices across the nation to remind our political leaders why these cultural organizations are critical and need relief alongside so many other industries that are being considered.





