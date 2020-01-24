The Met Will Explore International Cuisines With An Evening Of Cooking, Tasting, and Art-Making Activities For Kids And Families
On Thursday, February 6, The Metropolitan Museum of Art will host The Met Family Benefit: Feast for the Eyes, inviting children and their families to sample food, art, and culture from across the globe. Upon entry, guests will be given a Family Guide to help them navigate the party, which includes many creative stations, such as a hot chocolate making and tasting table inspired by Pre-Colombian culture just as they enter The Great Hall. The evening will continue throughout the Museum's galleries and will invite guests to see a cooking demonstration by Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and his daughters; meet a horticulturist from The Met Cloisters to learn about Medieval gardens and take home a pot to start an herb garden; and, while sampling delicious and colorful cookies, learn about use of color and negative space in art with Anna Harrington from The Rounds.
An array of engaging art-making experiences will be offered, including an apron-making activity; bento box design inspired by the beautiful lacquerware that can be seen in the Asian Art galleries; basket-weaving taking cues from the ancient Egyptian baskets and bread in The Met's collection; and much more. The older kids (fourth graders and up) will have access to Club Met, which will include a pasta-making and tasting experience with Chef Bill Telepan. Parents will also be offered the chance to make their own drinks with a mixologist. Dancing, a photo-booth, and dining-highlighting cuisines from around the world-will be available throughout the evening.
The Met Family Benefit: Feast for the Eyes is co-chaired by April Hardwick, Nancy Yamada Huh, and Tamara MacMillan. Funds raised from the evening support the Museum's general operating fund, which makes possible a robust slate of education initiatives.
When: Thursday, February 6, 5:30-8 pm
Where: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Met's entrance at Fifth Avenue and 82nd Street
Tickets: Child Ticket: $85, Youth Ticket: $85*, Adult Ticket: $175*Tickets purchased for students in fourth grade and above include access to "Club Met," where a special activity for the older children will be offered.
Space is limited and reservations will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit metmuseum.org/familybenefit.
