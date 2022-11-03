The McCutcheon-Paxton Project Streams Live Online Next Weekend

Hear the latest masterpieces from two of Americana's best known and most prolific musician/songwriters, John McCutcheon and Tom Paxton. The McCutcheon-Paxton Project live streams Sunday, November 13th at 7pm (Eastern Standard Time). Purchase tickets from Mandolin: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207210®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FJohn-Tom?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, only $20.

For nearly two years John and Tom Paxton have been Zoom-writing songs every Monday afternoon. From the humorous to the heartfelt, two of folk music's iconic songwriters have teamed up and the result has been fun, powerful, and affirming. In fact, John's next recording project will bring in not only these songs, but Tom Paxton himself. Join these two fine craftsmen of the American genre for an evening of unveiling a dozen or so brand new songs they've penned together, as well as a handful of Tom's classic songs.