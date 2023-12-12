The Lonesome Prairie Dogs Host 20th Annual Hank-O-Rama in January

Hank Williams will be celebrated 71 years after his death with The Lonesome Prairie Dogs' 20th Annual New Year's Hank-O-Rama, Monday, Jan. 1st, at The Bowery Electric, 327 Bowery, New York, NY, 10016 (212-228-0228). Tickets $15 in advance at https://www.theboweryelectric.com/calendar/#tw-event-dialog-4768, $20.00 at the door. Doors open at 6:30, music at 7:00.

Sept. 17 was the 100th anniversary of Hank's birth.

The show features more than 30 of Hank's hits and rarities, including "Your Cheatin' Heart," "Hey, Good Lookin'," "Cold, Cold Heart," "Alone and Forsaken," and many others, performed live by Dala Records recording artists and Hank-O founders The Lonesome Prairie Dogs and special guests.

The LPDs are Heidi Lieb on upright bass and vocals, Steve Strunsky on vocals and guitar, and Mike Dvorkin on lead guitar, plus Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer Lenny Kaye on pedal steel guitar, Ellie Goodman on fiddle, and Kenny Soule and Dave Dawson on drums.

Special guest vocalists include Tammy Faye Starlite, Elena Skye & Boo Reiners of the Demolition String Band, Jack Grace, Sean Kershaw, Lil' Mo, and other stars of the NYC & Brooklyn country firmament.

Hank-O XX will also include The Lonesome Horns featuring trumpeters Jordan McLean & Billy Aukstik, with original horn arrangements for Hank's "Ramblin' Man," "Alone and Foresaken," and others.

Hank was just 29 when he was found dead in the back seat of his Cadillac on the morning of Jan. 1, 1953, in Oak Hill, WV,, enroute to a New Year's Day gig in Canton, Ohio. The Hank-O is a symbolic rain date for the last show Hank would ever miss.