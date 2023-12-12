The Lonesome Prairie Dogs Host 20th Annual Hank-O-Rama in January

The event is set for Monday, January 1.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway Photo 1 Review Roundup: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Opens on Broadway
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 3 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers Photo 4 2023 Holiday Gifts for Broadway-Lovers

The Lonesome Prairie Dogs Host 20th Annual Hank-O-Rama in January

Hank Williams will be celebrated 71 years after his death with The Lonesome Prairie Dogs' 20th Annual New Year's Hank-O-Rama, Monday, Jan. 1st, at The Bowery Electric, 327 Bowery, New York, NY, 10016 (212-228-0228). Tickets $15 in advance at https://www.theboweryelectric.com/calendar/#tw-event-dialog-4768, $20.00 at the door. Doors open at 6:30, music at 7:00.

Sept. 17 was the 100th anniversary of Hank's birth.

The show features more than 30 of Hank's hits and rarities, including "Your Cheatin' Heart," "Hey, Good Lookin'," "Cold, Cold Heart," "Alone and Forsaken," and many others, performed live by Dala Records recording artists and Hank-O founders The Lonesome Prairie Dogs and special guests.

The LPDs are Heidi Lieb on upright bass and vocals, Steve Strunsky on vocals and guitar, and Mike Dvorkin on lead guitar, plus Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer Lenny Kaye on pedal steel guitar, Ellie Goodman on fiddle, and Kenny Soule and Dave Dawson on drums.

Special guest vocalists include Tammy Faye Starlite, Elena Skye & Boo Reiners of the Demolition String Band, Jack Grace, Sean Kershaw, Lil' Mo, and other stars of the NYC & Brooklyn country firmament.

Hank-O XX will also include The Lonesome Horns featuring trumpeters Jordan McLean & Billy Aukstik, with original horn arrangements for Hank's "Ramblin' Man," "Alone and Foresaken," and others.

Hank was just 29 when he was found dead in the back seat of his Cadillac on the morning of Jan. 1, 1953, in Oak Hill, WV,, enroute to a New Year's Day gig in Canton, Ohio. The Hank-O is a symbolic rain date for the last show Hank would ever miss.




RELATED STORIES

1
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters

Due to popular demand, the live capture of Waitress: the Musical is extending its run in movie theaters nationwide!

2
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Tren Photo
Broadway Demographics Report Reveals Increased Audience Diversity, Overall Attendance Trending Up

The Broadway League has released its annual demographics report, The Demographics of the Broadway Audience 2022-2023, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the theatregoers who attended Broadway shows in New York City last season.

3
Video: Danielle Brooks Sings Hell No! In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Photo
Video: Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer

A new trailer for The Color Purple has been released, featuring Danielle Brooks singing 'Hell No!' Megan Thee Stallion will be featured on a remix of 'Hell No!' on the soundtrack. Watch the video, also with Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, H.E.R., Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Jon Batiste, and more.

4
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

In this video, watch as the whole cast and creative team hits the red carpet before the opening night curtain went up at the Belasco Theatre for How to Dance in Ohio!

More Hot Stories For You

Rockefeller Studios Opens Props and Puppetry Studio, The Rock Shop, to Outside OrganizationsRockefeller Studios Opens Props and Puppetry Studio, The Rock Shop, to Outside Organizations
Jackie Burns, Jenn Colella, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical SILKJackie Burns, Jenn Colella, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of New Musical SILK
Video: Timothée Chalamet Would Like to Bring His WONKA Role to BroadwayVideo: Timothée Chalamet Would Like to Bring His WONKA Role to Broadway
Harriet Sansom Harris Joins the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores!Harriet Sansom Harris Joins the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS at Encores!

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
THE BOOK OF MORMON
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO

Recommended For You