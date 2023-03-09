The Joyce Theater Sets Summer 2023 Programming Featuring Caleb Teicher's SW!NG OUT & More

The Joyce Theater Foundation has announced the trio of celebrated companies that will call The Joyce home this summer in sit-down engagements sure to delight audiences through the end of the season. Two triumphant returns-The Joyce Theater Production of Caleb Teicher's SW!NG OUT and a milestone anniversary residency from Pilobolus-deliver entertainment and astounding skill in spades through the end of July, with the Joyce debut of the revered Mark Morris Dance Group rounding out the season with a bill of repertory works and a highly-anticipated world premiere. The annual Joyce Gala starts the Summer 2023 season for two months of breathtaking dance and unparalleled artistry.

After more than a year and a half on the road, SW!NG OUT returns to the place where it all started with an encore run at The Joyce, kicking off the organization's sensational summer season. Tap extraordinaire turned in-demand, interdisciplinary collaborator Caleb Teicher brings their wildly talented and exuberant collection of dancers, musicians, vocalists, and designers home with the first return engagement of their Joyce Theater Production. With a team of nearly three dozen strong - including the fabulous Eyal Vilner Big Band - every performance of SW!NG OUT celebrates the unbridled joy inherent in Lindy Hop choreography, paired with each artist's own distinct style and skills through improv dance. Audiences will once again have the opportunity to join the party on stage at the end of each performance during a full company jam session.

Following the July 4th holiday, the worldwide dance phenomenon Pilobolus makes a three-week, three-program stop at The Joyce to celebrate its 50th anniversary on the company's Big Five-OH! tour. For half a century, the boundary-shattering company has pushed the possibilities of the human body and movement in adventurous, athletic, and surprising ways, all the while delighting audiences from the most revered concert dance stages to the Oscars and Olympics. As Pilobolus is apt to do, the company is turning things on its head with this milestone engagement, remixing and reimagining more than a dozen repertory pieces as it seeks to turn traditions sideways. Audiences will be treated to the Pilobolus they know and love-the wit, the sensuality, the daring physical feats-while seeing its performers in a brand-new light with three New York premieres.

Closing out a season of larger-than-life performances is the Joyce debut of one of the country's most acclaimed modern dance companies, Mark Morris Dance Group. For the first time in its more than four-decade history, the esteemed ensemble of highly skilled dancers and musicians make the journey from their Brooklyn home to the storied stage of The Joyce. Over two weeks of performances, the company will offer selections from its vast repertoire, including audience favorites, rarely seen pieces from the company's repertory, and a world premiere set to Bach's Partita No. 3 in A Minor. Undisputedly influential and creative, Artistic Director Mark Morris wraps his company's and The Joyce's season with a world premiere work sure to join the ranks of Mark Morris Dance Group's most in-demand repertory pieces.

The following is a complete roster of companies who will appear at The Joyce Theater this summer:

SW!NG OUT

June 20-July 2

Week One: Tue 6:15pm (Joyce Gala), Wed 7:30, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Week Two: Tue-Wed 7:30, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Thu, Jun 22

Family Matinee: Sat, Jun 24 at 2pm

Tickets: $65; $45: $20; $10

Acclaimed choreographer Caleb Teicher brings the best of the swing dance world to The Joyce, with live music by the Eyal Vilner Big Band featuring the sublime vocals of Imani Rousselle. Conceived by Caleb Teicher alongside their brain trust of collaborators Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, and Nathan Bugh, SW!NG OUT features exciting Lindy Hop choreography and improvisation. Each performance concludes with an on-stage jam session, inviting audiences to join in the fun!

PILOBOLUS

July 11-30

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm, Sun 2pm

Curtain Chat: Wed, Jul 12

Family Matinee: Sat, Jul 22 at 2pm

Tickets: $75; $55: $20; $10

The rebellious dance company, Pilobolus makes a much-anticipated return to The Joyce for the conclusion of its Big Five-OH! Tour, bringing both New York premieres and fan favorites to the stage as the Company propels itself into the next half century.

Now under the leadership of long-time members and creative partners Renée Jaworski and Matt Kent, the Company will present three New York premieres: The Ballad - a collaboration between Pilobolus and traditional Native Storyteller Darlene Kascak of the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation; a new quartet in collaboration with former Pilobolus dancer Gaspard Louis; and a new full company work in collaboration with Jad Abumrad (composer and founder of Radiolab, Dolly Parton's America), Madison Olandt, and former Pilobolus dancer Derion Loman.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Pilobolus's signature aptitude for combining wit, sensuality, and stunning physical acumen is sure to thrill and surprise audiences who, if experiencing a Pilobolus performance for the first time, will be challenged by how they once thought about dance.

Program A: Megawatt, Solo from the Empty Suitor, New Work Sextet*, The Ballad, Branches

Program B: Untitled, Walklyndon, New Work Quartet*, On the Nature of Things, Behind the Shadows, Sweet Purgatory

Program C: Walklyndon, Behind the Shadows, New Work Quartet*, Solo from the Empty Suitor, Branches

*New York Premiere

MARK MORRIS DANCE GROUP

August 1-12

Tue-Wed 7:30pm, Thu-Fri 8pm, Sat 2pm & 8pm

Tickets: $75; $55: $20; $10

The acclaimed Mark Morris Dance Group (MMDG) makes its Joyce debut with two programs celebrating the extensive repertoire of its artistic director Mark Morris. Founded in New York City in 1980, the company has received "highest praise for their technical aplomb, their musicality, and their sheer human authenticity" (Bloomberg News). Live music from the MMDG Music Ensemble accompanies works from across the decades that feature Morris' distinctive wit and devotion to music. Experience a world premiere work by Morris set to Bach's Partita No. 3 in A Minor, along with audience favorites and rarely seen pieces from the company's repertory.

Program A (August 1-5): Numerator, A Wooden Tree, Italian Concerto, Grand Duo

Program B (August 8-12): World Premiere TBA, Castor and Pollux, Tempus Perfectum*, All Fours

*Stage Premiere (this work has only been performed once as part of a digital program)

* * *

CURTAIN CHATS

The Joyce Theater holds free post-performance dialogues with artistic directors and/or company members following designated performances. These dialogues are open to all audience members attending that evening's performance.

FAMILY MATINEES

The Joyce invites young audiences and grown-ups to experience renowned companies together and to enjoy a special opportunity to meet the artists following the performances. Kids' tickets are only $10. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Kids (ages 6-14) attending at least three family matinees automatically become Joyce Junior members and save 40% on the price of their tickets-that's $10 reduced to only $6. Joyce Junior members get a special backstage tour of The Joyce, a t-shirt, and gift coupons, created just for them.

This fall/winter season's Family Matinee series is as follows (Kids (ages 6-14) must be accompanied by an adult):

SW!NG OUT

Saturday, June 24 at 2pm

PILOBOLUS

Saturday, July 22 at 2pm

ABOUT THE JOYCE THEATER

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for almost four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances - both digital and in-person - for audiences in excess of 150,000.

TICKET PRICES AND MEMBER INFORMATION

To become a Joyce Member, ticket buyers simply purchase tickets to four different companies at the same time and they automatically save 25% on tickets (not applicable for $10 or $19 tickets). Joyce Members are entitled to the 25% discount on additional tickets purchased throughout the season - through August 12, 2023. For more information on becoming a Joyce Member, please visit www.Joyce.org or call JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Single tickets go on sale to the general public on March 16, 2023. Single ticket prices range from $10-$75. Tickets can be purchased by calling JoyceCharge at 212- 242-0800, in person at the Box Office (Monday - Sunday 12-6pm), or online by visiting www.Joyce.org. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue (at 19th Street).