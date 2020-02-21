The Joyce Theater Foundation Will Present Scottish Ballet in THIS IS MY BODY...

Capping off their 50th anniversary celebrations, Scottish Ballet brings their pioneering spirit to New York City with a pair of works that epitomizes the company's contemporary edge. Presented by The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director), the double bill of radically contrasting styles, entitled This is My Body..., will play The Joyce Theater from March 10-15. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Rooted in strong classical technique yet fearlessly adventurous, Scottish Ballet has pushed the boundaries of contemporary ballet for the past half century. In an evening titled This is My Body..., the groundbreaking company demonstrates its ability to transcend styles with equal emotional impact in two distinct pieces. In the U.S. premiere of Angelin Preljocaj's MC 14/22 (Ceci, est mon corps), twelve male dancers embody both the spiritual and carnal in a passionate hymn to the male body. Inspired by the St. Mark's version of The Last Supper-"Take, eat: this is my body"-these apostles juxtapose the glorification of strength and the condemnation of force. In contrast, Scottish Ballet Artist in Residence Sophie Laplane's joyful style, drawn from everyday inspirations, is lovingly embraced in the New York premiere of Sibilo. Set to an original composition by DJ Alex Menzies, the companion piece on this double bill is a different exploration of the body, as eight performers celebrate the masterful form that is the dancer's physique, and the powerful and emotional possibilities contained within it.

ABOUT SCOTTISH BALLET

Scottish Ballet, founded in 1969, is Scotland's national dance company. In 2019, the company celebrated 50 years of inspiring audiences on stage and beyond, with a creative vision crafted by Scotland. Based in Glasgow, the company performs regularly across Scotland, the UK, and internationally-promoting Scotland's pioneering spirit far and wide. Under CEO/Artistic Director Christopher Hampson, Scottish Ballet presents bold, adventurous performances rooted in strong classical technique, usually accompanied by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra. The company's broad repertoire includes new versions of the classics and groundbreaking commissions, as well as an innovative digital season every two years. An extensive engagement program, tailored to the needs of diverse communities, promotes confidence, fosters well-being, and encourages creativity through dance.

ABOUT The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation ("The Joyce," Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for over three decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and The Joyce renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 400 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and to outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (K-12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance now includes over 340 performances for audiences in excess of 150,000.

The Joyce Theater presents Scottish Ballet from March 10-15. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30pm; Thursday and Friday at 8pm; and Saturday at 2pm & 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. A Curtain Chat, a free post-performance talkback with members of the company, will take place on Wednesday, March 11. Please note: this program contains images and depictions of a graphic nature. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.





