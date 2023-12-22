The Joyce Theater Foundation Presents Compagnie Hervé KOUBI in Sol Invictuse Hervé KOUBI

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) welcomes the return of the highly physical yet fluid, distinct combination of hip-hop, capoeira, and contemporary dance that is Compagnie Hervé KOUBI. Imaginative choreographer Hervé Koubi declares his love for all iterations and eras of dance in Sol Invictus, the company's newest work playing The Joyce Theater from January 23-28.

Featuring a powerful company of artists hailing from France, Europe, Brazil, Asia, North Africa and the U.S., Compagnie Hervé KOUBI returns to The Joyce for the first time in four years with its latest evening-length work, Sol Invictus. Mesmerizingly kinetic, the piece is named after the “invincible sun” deity, upholding love as the guarantor of peace. With vital energy, these incredible artists of movement transcend human and geographic boundaries to bring light into darkness and find their human identity in the vast, dizzying space of our universe. “I want to talk about light, solidarity, and those bonds that unite us,” says Koubi. “Here, the sun and the dance will emerge victorious.” The score of Sol Invictus includes a composition by Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson, with excerpts by Steve Reich and digital composer Maxime Bodson. Through dance, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI rediscovers the union of peoples and cultures, above and beyond any consideration of ethnic, cultural or religious affiliation, ultimately bringing them together as one.

The Joyce's presentation of Compagnie Hervé KOUBI is made possible with the support of Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Hervé Koubi grew up in the south of France, where he studied both biology and dance at the University of Aix-en-Provence before graduating as a Pharmaceutical Doctor in 2002. After deciding to concentrate on a career in dance and graduating from the world-renowned Centre International de Danse Rosella Hightower in Cannes, Koubi gained professional experience as a dancer with the national choreographic centers of Nantes and Caen and with Thierry Smits – Compagnie Thor in Brussels. He grew up unaware of his Algerian heritage; learning about it at age 25 from his father on his deathbed sent him on a personal and artistic journey. Made up of dancers primarily from North Africa with street dance backgrounds, Compagnie Hervé KOUBI is the result of that journey.

Profoundly attached to the world of dance since its origins, the High Jewelry Maison strengthens its commitment with Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels. Guided by the values of creation, transmission, and education, this initiative aims to support artists and institutions in presenting choreographic heritage, while also promoting new productions. Since its launch in 2020, it has promoted numerous dance companies for their creations as well as the presentation of their works in international venues. The program is reinforced each year with major events, including the Dance Reflections by Van Cleef & Arpels Festival, the first editions of which were held in London in March 2022, in Hong Kong in May 2023, and in New York in October 2023. This support further extends to initiatives that raise awareness of choreographic culture, intended for all audiences, professionals and amateurs alike.

The Joyce Theater Foundation (“The Joyce,” Executive Director, Linda Shelton), a non-profit organization, has proudly served the dance community for more than four decades. Under the direction of founders Cora Cahan and Eliot Feld, Ballet Tech Foundation acquired and renovated the Elgin Theater in Chelsea. Opening as The Joyce Theater in 1982, it was named in honor of Joyce Mertz, beloved daughter of LuEsther T. Mertz. It was LuEsther's clear, undaunted vision and abundant generosity that made it imaginable and ultimately possible to build the theater. Ownership was secured by The Joyce in 2015. The theater is one of the only theaters built by dancers for dance and has provided an intimate and elegant home for over 475 U.S.-based and international companies. The Joyce has also expanded its reach beyond its Chelsea home through off-site presentations at venues ranging in scope from Lincoln Center's David H. Koch Theater, to Brooklyn's Invisible Dog Art Center, and outdoor programming in spaces such as Hudson River Park. To further support the creation of new work, The Joyce maintains longstanding commissioning and residency programs. Local students and teachers (1st–12th grade) benefit from its school program, and family and adult audiences get closer to dance with access to artists. The Joyce's annual season of about 48 weeks of dance includes over 300 performances for audiences of over 100,000.

The Joyce Theater presents the return of Compagnie Hervé KOUBI in Sol Invictus from January 23-28. The performance schedule is as follows: Tue-Wed 7:30pm; Thu-Sat 8pm; Sun 2pm. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.