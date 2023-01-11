The Joyce Presents the Debut Of Sweden's CULLBERG

The Joyce Theater Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) welcomes the Joyce debut of Swedish contemporary company Cullberg with Horse, the solos, created in collaboration with postmodern dance pioneer Deborah Hay. Still on the cutting edge of dance after more than 50 years, Cullberg brings its bold, boundary-pushing work to The Joyce Theater from February 1-5.

Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$55, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Created in an empty theater during lockdown with Cullberg dancers onsite in Stockholm and choreographer Deborah Hay at her home in Austin, TX, Horse, the solos is a spare, disorienting, yet somehow mysteriously human exploration of movement. This seven-member solo set to music by acclaimed composer Graham Reynolds is rooted in Hay's response to climate change and the current state of our world. What resulted from this transatlantic collaboration is a meditation on survival, with each individual artist relying on their intuitive understanding of risk and efficiency, exchanging risk-taking for control, in an inextricably bound space. (Dear Dancer, a film about the creation of this work by award-winning director Marcus Lindeen, had its premiere at Tempo dokumentärfestival at Moderna Museet, Stockholm, in spring 2022.)

Cullberg is a contemporary dance repertoire company in Sweden, continuously co-creating to make cutting-edge dance relevant for the many. Founded by Birgit Cullberg in 1967, the company became world famous thanks to her ability to make contemporary dance accessible, creating a bridge between the art and the audience where anything could happen and physical and visual experiences pushed boundaries. With a company of 17 dancers who are also co-creators in the artistic process, it is still Cullberg's strong foundation-a bold, flexible company that makes dance that changes all the time because it is rooted in the times in which we live. Together with leading choreographers from around the world, Cullberg's dance artists, Artistic Director Kristine Slettevold, and Managing Director Stina Dahlström explore ideas on how dance can be defined, produced, and presented. These explorations are the pillars of a company that is constantly in motion and remains at the heart of the international arena: always changing, always relevant.