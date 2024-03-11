The Joffrey Concert Group Will Host ICONS DANCE FESTIVAL Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joffrey Concert Group has announced the "Icons Dance Festival," which this year welcomes Limón2, Lena Lauer, Artistic Director. The day includes two events: Master Classes and two performances by Joffrey Concert Group and Limón2, performing works by José Limón, Bradley Shelver, Eryn Renee Young, and William Carlos Angulo.

PERFORMANCES:

The Joffrey Concert Group, joined by Limón2, will present a program chosen for its fusion of classical and contemporary styles, designed for audiences of all tastes. The repertoire will feature suites from "The Winged" and "There is a Time" by José Limón; "OOF," and excerpts from "Scenes" and "A'RAF" by Joffrey Concert Group Artistic Director Bradley Shelver; "The Relentless Nature of Dreaming" by Eryn Renee Young; and the new "Don't Make Me Wish I Didn't" by William Carlos Angulo.

CLASSES:

10 to 11:45 AM - Taught by Dante Puleio, Artistic Director of Limón Dance Company

11:45 -1:30 PM- Taught by Bradley Shelver, Artistic Director of Joffrey Concert Group

The master class series will allow students ages 14-25 to learn from influential dance companies, and for the dancers in both companies to learn from one another. Classes are limited to 30 dancers.

The Icons Dance Festival, an initiative of Joffrey Concert Group, aims to connect not-for-profit dance institutions in New York City, to create educational opportunities, and to foster a sense of community among young pre-professionals.

More Information

Saturday April 13

Master Classes - 10 AM - 1:30 PM, taught by Artistic Directors Bradley Shelver and Dante Puleio

Performances at 3 PM & 7 PM

Fees for classes: $15 per class (2 classes include a free ticket to the Matinee performance)

Fees for performances: $30; $15 for students

For tickets: https://www.joffreyconcertgroupnyc.com/icons

JOFFREY CONCERT GROUP:

Founded by Robert Joffrey in 1981, and currently under the direction of Bradley Shelver, this pre-professional performing ensemble provides young artists from the School's year-round Trainee Program the opportunity to experience life as a professional dancers.

In the years since its inception, the dancers of the Concert Group have studied and performed some of the most celebrated classical and contemporary repertoire. This includes the works of Gerald Arpino ("Birthday Variations", "Light Rain"); Robert Battle ("Battlefield"); George Balanchine ("Serenade"); August Bournonville ("La Ventana"); Dwight Rhoden ("New Work"); and Africa Guzman ("The Stolen Path").

The Concert Group has toured domestically and internationally, providing dancers the experience necessary to confidently transition from students to professionals.

LIMÓN2

seeks to generate innovative programming and accessible community engagement through performances and exciting dance experiences for dancers and viewers. L2 brings together emerging talent and the iconic works of José Limón, along with today's most gifted up-and-coming choreographers. The treasured spirit and humanistic legacy of José Limón lives on with Limón2.