The Jimmy Awards to Celebrate This Year's Rising Stars on June 24th

The Broadway League announces that the 11th annual JIMMY AWARDS will take place on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 7:30pm at the Minskoff Theatre, 200 West 45th Street in Manhattan.

High school students from across the country will compete for the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress at the 11th annual presentation. The talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances. Tickets will be on sale to the public at a soon-to-be announced date.

"It's thrilling to see more students than ever participating in this year's Jimmy Awards, with a record 43 regions sending nominees to New York City representing over 100,000 kids from around the country who compete to perform on a Broadway stage and win one of 20 scholarships. With so many young people creating musical theatre, it reflects how Broadway's popularity continues to grow and become part of our culture," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Jimmy Award nominees not only have the potential to earn significant scholarships, they have the opportunity to advance their careers. It really is one of the most exciting and inspiring nights of the season."

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions which are presented and/or sponsored by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,500 high schools and 100,000 students from 25 states now participate in these annual events.

Donations to support the program can be made at JimmyAwards.com.

