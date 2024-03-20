The Green Room 42 Presents A Cabaret Celebration Of CINDERELLAS OF WEST 53RD STREET

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of the 2023 release of Bear Manor Media's title, Cinderellas of West 53rd Street: Stories from the Legendary Rehearsal Club, and this year's release with Blythe Danner and each writer reading their own story for the audiobook, published by Blackstone and available on Audible.com, The Green Room 42 presents “Circle of Cinderella Friends,” in cabaret, May 7, 2024, 7:00pm.

Carol Burnett, Blythe Danner and others are recognizable, well-known Rehearsal Club Alums. Each Cinderella memoir shares their same adventurous, determined and generous spirits. By the time the last page turns, similar to those anonymous, back-up dancers who tipped their top hats during “Singular Sensation” (the finale to A Chorus Line), you will know these women. Maybe recognize yourself? What we all do for love.

Broadway veteran, Kurt Peterson, (“young Ben” in the original Follies & others) leads an array of The Rehearsal Club's Broadway Babes with surprise guests sharing insider tales, songs and music from Broadway: Beyond the Golden Age. Bring your Cinderella book, available on Amazon.com, Barnes&Noble.com and Drama Books – many of the Cinderellas (and their friends) will be there to sign after the show!

This show is dedicated to the recent passing of Judy Jenson, “Kids Are Always In!,” the growing network of Rehearsal Club sisters who helped make this book possible and the next generation of rising stars in the house – perfect for Fairy Godmother's Day gifting!

About THE GREEN ROOM 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows.

Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.