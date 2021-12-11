The Frederick R. Koch Foundation Announces THE TOWNHOUSE SERIES Concerts

Frederick R. Koch Foundation Director and Trustee James Saakvitne said of the new series:

"The Townhouse Series continues the Foundation's efforts to support classical musicians during the pandemic by presenting videoed performances at the Foundation's properties. We hope our series will reach audiences who don't have access to concert halls, and introduce new audiences to this glorious music and the joy it can bring to listeners." Series curator, music director, and pianist Daniel Schlosberg said:

"I am thrilled to bring together some of my most cherished collaborators to share their unique artistic visions and ferocious musicality. My one prompt to each of the artists was: what music brings you joy in this moment? It is my hope that this can be a space for expression, reflection, and community as we re-emerge and chart the future of our art form."