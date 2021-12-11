The Frederick R. Koch Foundation Announces THE TOWNHOUSE SERIES Concerts

The Frederick R. Koch Foundationhas announced the Townhouse Series, a new set of filmed concerts curated by Daniel Schlosberg and produced by ffflypaper, which will stream for free beginning December 13, 2021, at 3:00 PM EST on the FRK Foundation's YouTube
, Vimeo
, and Facebook
sites. The seven concerts were filmed at The Frederick R. Koch Foundation's historic Upper East Side townhouse in New York, on E 80th near the Park, with programs spanning the baroque era to contemporary works. Each program also includes an informal "Vignette" profile of the artist, including interviews with each.
The Townhouse Series opens with soprano Angel Blue singing arias, songs, and spirituals; countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo performing songs by Purcell, Britten, Spears and more; Merz Trio playing selections by women composers from Hildegard Von Bingen to Cheryl Frances-Hoad; clarinetist David Shifrin presenting a concert of works for clarinet and piano; oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz performing several works including a composition by husband and composer Javier Diaz and Imani Winds bandmate Jeff Scott; cellist Clare Monfredo performing cello sonatas by Rachmaninoff and Debussy, as well as Caroline Shaw's In Manus Tuas; and Cantata Profana with baritone Dashon Burton giving an eclectic program with arrangements of Byrd motets, a work by Italian baroque composer Mario Uccelini, and a broad mix of contemporary works.
Frederick R. Koch Foundation Director and Trustee James Saakvitne said of the new series:
"The Townhouse Series continues the Foundation's efforts to support classical musicians during the pandemic by presenting videoed performances at the Foundation's properties. We hope our series will reach audiences who don't have access to concert halls, and introduce new audiences to this glorious music and the joy it can bring to listeners."
Series curator, music director, and pianist Daniel Schlosberg said:
"I am thrilled to bring together some of my most cherished collaborators to share their unique artistic visions and ferocious musicality. My one prompt to each of the artists was: what music brings you joy in this moment? It is my hope that this can be a space for expression, reflection, and community as we re-emerge and chart the future of our art form."
The Townhouse Series follows the Frederick R. Koch Foundation's two previous filmed concert series, Live from Elm Court which was released during the summer of 2020 (available on Youtube and Vimeo), and the Evenings at the Frederick R. Koch Foundation Townhouse series released by the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center earlier this year (available on the CMS website). An additional Live from Elm Court series will be released in early 2022.