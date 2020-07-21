The Drunk Texts Presents Virtual Harry Potter Birthday Performance

Everyone's favorite boy wizard meets everyone's favorite Bard in Harry the First, The Boy Who Hath Liv'd! A Drunk Texts tradition, this year join them for a VIRTUAL birthday celebration and relive Harry and his BFF's first year at school like you never have before - in Shakespearean verse!

Catch the performance LIVE (with plenty of drinking games) on Friday, July 31st at 8pmET on the Wizard World and The Drunk Texts Facebook page.

$10 suggested donation.

TIP to make your favorite actors take a SHOT!

All proceeds go directly to The Drunk Texts cast and crew!

You can Venmo your donation to @thedrunktexts.

Will a certain friendly groundskeeper take too many shots of whiskey? Will the headmaster bust a rhyme (in verse) during a game of King's Cup? And how drunk will That Gent Who Wilt Not Be Nam'd be by the time he finally gets to his first line? Anything could happen in this epic Elizabethan parody, come find out what does!

Featuring Eric Austin, A.J. Cote, Amelia Fowler, James III, Lindsey Kelly, Maura Lefevre, Chris McIntyre, Neil McNamara, Mackenzie Menter, Erin Leigh Schmoyer, John Wiethorn, Steven Zuccaro and host Mike Gregorek.

