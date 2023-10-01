The Drama Book Shop to Present AT SEA WITH PATRICK DENNIS: MY MADCAP MEXICAN ADVENTURE WITH THE AUTHOR OF AUNTIE MAME

On October 10th at 7:30 pm, The Drama Book Shop will present an evening with Bernie Ardia, a renowned Theatrical Hair Designer, Author, Dreamer, and Rescuer, as he leads us on an enthralling journey through, "At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame."

"At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame" provides fresh and illuminating insights into the life of Patrick Dennis, especially during his enigmatic disappearance into the heart of Mexico. This captivating memoir boasts an introduction by the acclaimed James Magruder, renowned for his adaptation of the original book "Head Over Heels" for the Broadway stage. Patrick Dennis, the genius behind Broadway classics like "Auntie Mame" and "Little Me," left an indelible mark with his humor and wit, all brilliantly captured in this quick-witted tour de force.

The memoir's adventure begins when Robert (Raub) Karr and his best friend, Walter, set out on a relaxing cruise from Seattle to Mexico. Little did they know that their vacation would take an unexpected turn when they encountered the author and creator of Auntie Mame, Patrick Dennis, traveling incognito aboard the ship. Just like his character Mame, Patrick Dennis brought a whirlwind of mayhem, fun, and chaos into the lives of those onboard.

Raub, Walter, and Patrick quickly formed a bond, with Patrick attracting a colorful cast of eccentric characters wherever he went. What was supposed to be a simple cruise turns into a full-blown adventure when Patrick and Walter jump ship and disappear into Mexico. Raub eventually comes to their rescue, leading to a series of comical escapades involving wealthy widows, art connoisseurs, masked wrestlers, ladies of the night, and even rat hunting.

The story behind "At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame" is as fascinating as the memoir itself. When Raub Karr passed away in 2017, his unpublished memoir faced the risk of being lost forever. Fortunately, theatrical hair designer Bernie Ardia stepped in to rescue this hidden treasure and ensure its story reached the world.

Bernie Ardia's illustrious career began in print and TV commercials, including notable projects like the television special "Happy Birthday Hollywood." He later returned to the world of live theater, contributing his expertise to productions such as David Merrick's "42nd St." and creating stunning wigs for "Ziegfeld A Night at The Follies," complementing Theonie V Aldredge's remarkable costumes.

With over 75 live productions under his belt, Bernie became a specialist in hair design, working on shows like "Eartha Kitt's Cinderella," Martin Charnin's "Annie," the beloved holiday classic "Elf," and The Kennedy Center's "Ragtime," among others. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the world of theater.

In addition to his theatrical accomplishments, Bernie Ardia is a passionate author. Inspired by his childhood admiration for Barbra Streisand, he penned the book "Barbra Streisand in New York City" in 2007, delving into her extraordinary career. More recently, Bernie dedicated himself to writing a biography of Streisand's stepfather. However, his encounter with the manuscript for "At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame" led him on a new literary adventure that he couldn't resist.

Join Bernie Ardia as he regales his audience with the fascinating journey of discovering this nearly lost memoir and shares the uproarious escapades of friends Patrick Dennis, Walter Healy, and Robert Karr.

Make your reservation at the link below. The store will open its doors to welcome guests at 7:15 pm. Upon arrival, the team will guide you to the register to obtain your copy of "At Sea with Patrick Dennis: My Madcap Mexican Adventure with the Author of Auntie Mame" ($18.95) and complete your admission.

So, put on your finest jewelry and get ready to laugh as you dive into a madcap Mexican adventure with Patrick Dennis, Raub, and Walter. In the words of Patrick Dennis's iconic character, Mame, "Life is a banquet, and most poor suckers are starving.