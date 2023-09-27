The Drama Book Shop to Present A Conversation With Robert Viagas in October

Jay Michaels Global Communications and the New York institution, the Drama Book Shop, join forces once again to bring you an enlightening and entertaining chat with a prominent member of the NY arts community.

Robert Viagas, author of nearly two dozen books on the arts including his latest, "Right This Way: A History of the Audience" will speak at

The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street New York City on Tuesday, October 24 · 7:30 -8:30 pm EDT Click Here

Did you ever imagine YOU were part of theatre's rich history... as an audience member?

Join an engaging discussion with the acclaimed author,Robert Viagas, creator of the fascinating book "Right This Way: A History of the Audience."

When you take your place at a theater, cinema, concert hall, or even engage with screens of all sizes, you're participating in a time-honored human tradition - the act of being an audience. Robert Viagas, former Playbill editor, paints a vivid portrait of "audiencing" - the art of being a member of the viewing public.

"Right This Way" offers a pop history look at audiences through the ages and stages spanning arts and genres), exploring how audiences have evolved from colosseums to modern technology.

Robert Viagas takes us on a trip through history and types of audience behavior. From the impact of technology on audiences to the extraordinary choices made during challenging times, Viagas examines the profound and timeless connection between performers and those who applaud from the shadows.

Robert Viagas is a luminary with over 40 years of diverse experience as a writer, editor, lecturer, broadcaster, and professor. Having been present in the audience for over 2000 Broadway shows, in addition to countless movies, television shows, concerts, and cultural events worldwide, Viagas brings unparalleled insight into the world of audiences. With 21 published books on the performing arts and significant involvement in prestigious awards committees, his influence resonates deeply in the realms of theater, literature, and beyond.

Go "audiencing" at this event with a true authority in the field. You'll never sit in a public seat the same way again. The event is FREE with the purchase of "Right This Way: AHistory of the Audience." The store will begin welcoming guests at 7:15 pm. For further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out at info@jaymichaelsarts.com