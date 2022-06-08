The Drama Book Shop to Celebrate 105 Years as a New York Institution

The Drama Book Shop, a 105-year-old independent bookstore in New York City owned by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander, will celebrate its first anniversary since reopening its doors at 266 West 39th Street on Friday, June 10, 2022. Complimentary cookies from Schmackary's, the official cookie of Broadway, will be offered to the first 105 customers. In addition, patrons with any book purchase of $25 or more will receive a free drink from the cafe throughout the day.



The Drama Book Shop is a community space for everyone enthused by the Arts - students, theater fans, industry professionals and award-winning artists alike. Since 1917, The Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, and with the support of the thousands of patrons that have passed through the shop's doors, will continue to be for the next 100 years to come.



Earlier this year, The Drama Book Shop launched an e-commerce site, providing worldwide access to thousands of theatrical titles. The online store features all the titles available in the New York shop and offers staff recommendations, new plays, monthly selects, indie titles, top picks for kids and more.



The online shop is open and ready for visitors at Drama Book Shop.



Every month select titles are highlighted supporting a theme of the month.

June's Pride selects include:



Bright Half Life (Paperback)

By Tanya Barfield



Homefree (Paperback)

By Lisa Loomer



Choir Boy (Paperback)

By Tarell Alvin McCraney



Playing with Myself (Hardcover)

By Randy Rainbow



From Gay to Z: A Queer Compendium (Hardcover)

By Justin Sayre



Bootycandy (Paperback)

By Robert O'Hara



Some Men and Deuce: Two Plays (Paperback)

By Terrence McNally



Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, The Drama Book Shop became an independent bookstore in 1923 and has since been deemed a quintessential New York City cultural institution. For over 100 years, The Drama Book Shop has been the city's best source for theatrical works, with over 8,000 plays regularly in stock. In 2011, The Drama Book Shop received a Tony Award® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. This award is bestowed upon individuals, organizations, and institutions that have demonstrated profound achievement in the theatre but are ineligible in any of the established Tony categories.



Longtime friends, and patrons of the bookstore, Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander, purchased the store from Rozanne Seelen, whose late husband Arthur Seelen had bought the store in 1958. Over the years, the store has moved several times, with its most recent location having been on West 40th Street. In 2002 a theatre troupe from Wesleyan University founded by Mr. Kail and some friends convened downstairs in the store's 60-seat Arthur Seelen Theatre to rehearse a new musical. Written by Mr. Miranda and Ms. Hudes and directed by Mr. Kail, that show was In the Heights, which went on to win four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It opened on June 11 as a major motion picture from Warner Brothers.



The new location, designed by Hamilton scenic designer David Korins and his team, pays homage to twentieth century European cafes and reading rooms and features a full-service cafe serving coffee, teas, and light snacks.



Schmackary's, the official cookie of Broadway, has been a staple in the community for the last decade recently celebrating their 10 year anniversary in May. Home to over 85 uniquely gourmet cookie creations, Schmackary's is the perfect destination for a post show treat or a place to enjoy a cookie while reading the next great script. Now with nationwide delivery it's easier than ever to send a little piece of New York to someone you love.



Store Hours

Monday - Saturday 10:00am - 7:30pm

Sunday 12:00pm - 7:00pm

For more information visit: www.dramabookshop.com