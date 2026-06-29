The Dessoff Choirs to Launch 2026-2027 Season With Beethoven, Stravinsky & More

The Dessoff Choirs – led by Music Director Malcolm J. Merriweather – has unveiled its 2026-2027 season. For over a century, The Dessoff Choirs has been a fixture on the New York classical music scene, known for introducing unknown, long-forgotten, or newly composed works to American audiences, while Dessoff's nine music directors have continued expanding founder Margarete Dessoff's legacy. Malcolm J. Merriweather, Dessoff's current music director, has used this podium to reintroduce the works of Margaret Bonds, Florence Price, and Valerie Capers, along with commissioning new works. Dessoff's upcoming season includes performances of Greg Smith's A Continental Harmonist and Stravinsky's Symphony of Psalms, both with newly created dances; the return of Dessoff's popular annual holiday concerts, Welcome Yule and Messiah Sing; a show titled United in Song: A Celebration of American Music; and a season grand finale performance of Beethoven's Missa Solemnis.

On Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul and St. Andrew Church, Dessoff joins the national 250th celebration of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with its November concert featuring Gregg Smith's A Continental Harmonist. This work is based on the music of William Billings, who is considered the first American choral composer. Conceived in part by Smith as a ballet, the work features a newly created dance sequence by Freddie Moore and Footprints Dance Company. The concert also includes a performance of Stravinsky's Symphony of Psalms, also with a new dance sequence, and a Margaret Bonds world premiere.

Dessoff then offers its annual holiday concerts: Welcome Yule on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 4:00 p.m. at The Church of St. Luke and St Matthew, followed by Messiah Sing, which provides audience members the opportunity to join the choir for Handel's vibrant choruses, with Dessoff and Brooklyn College singers performing the arias on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Christ & Saint Stephen's Church.

Continuing its celebration of the 250th signing of the Declaration of Independence, Dessoff performs United in Song: A Celebration of American Music at Brooklyn College, a celebration of the great American musical theater and cabaret tradition on Saturday, February 27, 2027 at 4:00 p.m. The event is co-produced by Brooklyn College, with three New York City High School Choirs participating.

For its final concert of the 26-27 season, Dessoff presents Beethoven's Missa Solemnis on Saturday, May 1, 2027 at 4:00 p.m. at Mother AME Zion.

Symphony in Motion: Gregg Smith, Stravinsky & Margaret Bonds

Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: St. Paul & St. Andrew Church | 263 W 86th St | New York, NY 10024

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/symphony-in-motion

Gregg Smith: A Continental Harmonist

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms

Margaret Bonds: World Premiere

The Dessoff Choirs

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Footprints Dance Company

Freddie Moore, choreographer

Welcome Yule: Dessoff's Readings & Carols

Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: The Church of St. Luke and St. Matthew | 520 Clinton Ave | Brooklyn, NY 11238

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/welcome-yule-2026

Program to be announced.

The Dessoff Choirs

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Messiah Sing

Thursday, December 10, 2026 at 7:00 p.m.

Location: Christ & Saint Stephen's Church | 219 Buffalo Ave | Brooklyn, NY 11213

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/messiah-sing-2026

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL: Messiah

The Dessoff Choirs

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

United in Song: A Celebration of American Music

Saturday, February 27, 2027 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: Brooklyn College | 2900 Bedford Avenue | Brooklyn, NY 11210

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/american-stage

Co-produced by Brooklyn College, with three New York City High School Choirs participating.

The Dessoff Choirs & Orchestra

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

Beethoven: Missa Solemnis

Saturday, May 1, 2027 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: Mother AME Zion | 140-146 West 137th Street | New York, NY 10030

Link: https://www.dessoff.org/events/missa-solemnis

Ludwig van Beethoven: Missa Solemnis

The Dessoff Choirs

Malcolm J. Merriweather, conductor

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