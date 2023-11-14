The College Audition Edge Announces Faculty For Inaugural Summer

Faculty from nine top Musical Theatre BFA programs to participate.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

The College Audition Edge announces the launch of its inaugural summer of programming in New York City. The program, geared towards the rising high school senior preparing to embark on college auditions, is founded and created by Benjamin Wolfe. Wolfe, founder of the award-winning Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute, brings together nine faculty members from the nation's top ranked BFA musical theatre universities to offer this week-long workshop.

This unique structure offers students multiple classes with each professor, allowing for more individual work with each student. Over the course of the program, students will refine technical skills, perfect their repertoire, and build the confidence that is essential for a successful audition season.

The inaugural faculty hails from top-ranked BFA musical theatre programs: Carnegie Mellon University, Baldwin Wallace University, Syracuse University, Elon University, Pace University, Marymount Manhattan, Penn State, NYU, and Rider University. The faculty, who see thousands of auditions each year, collectively bring years of expertise to empower aspiring performers on their audition journeys. In addition to the intensive coaching, the program will host masterclasses covering other crucial aspects for young artists to consider, like college financing, marketing strategies, and 'Finding Your Fit' with Mark Christine, the President of CollegeAuditionCoach.com.

College Audition Edge founder Benjamin Wolfe expressed his excitement, stating, "At College Audition Edge, we've crafted a program that stands out not only for its caliber of instructors, but for the invaluable time and exposure each student will receive with these experts. It's not only an opportunity for students to work with this incredible team, but also a chance for them to experience a sampling of the styles of education they might receive at any of these leading programs."

Registration is currently open at CollegeAuditionEdge.com. There are multiple options for registration that include hotel packages, parent classes, and the option to add-on an additional day of pre-screen filming.



