The Center at West Park Presents Premiere Of THE NIGHT THAT YOU STOPPED ACTING/LA NOCHE QUE DEJASTE DE ACTUAR

The Center at West Park presents the world premiere by Anabella Lenzu's The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar, on its UNIQUE performance series, October 13, 14, 15, at the historic West Park Presbyterian Church at 165 West 86th Street, NYC.

In her new work, Lenzu confronts the absurdity and irony of life while being both an artist and a spectator in today's world. The work reflects Lenzu's experience as a Latina artist living in New York and comes from a deep examination of her motivations as a woman, mother, and immigrant.

Argentinian native ANABELLA LENZU has created 15 choreographic works and 8 dance films over 16 years, presented both nationally and internationally. Based in New York, Lenzu's mission is to establish and develop a cultural, educational, and artistic exchange between the communities of the U.S., Argentina, and Italy. Her thought-provoking dance-theater works break down the wall separating the artist from the audience.

Anabella's choreography has been commissioned for opera, TV, theater, and many dance companies. She has produced and directed several award-winning short dance films and screened her work in over 100 festivals in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Cyprus, England, France, Greece, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Poland, Portugal,Romania, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, U.S., and Venezuela.

In New York, Anabella's work has been seen at LaMama, Baryshnikov Arts Center, 92nd St. Y, Queens Museum, Bronx Museum, The Consulate of Argentina, and many more venues. She has received grants from Brooklyn Arts Council, Puffin Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Edwards Foundation, The Vermont Community Foundation, and the Independent Community Foundation.

Classically trained at the renowned Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Lenzu also studied the modern dance techniques of Humphrey/Limon and Graham in New York. Her studies of Tango and the folkdances of Argentina, Spain, and Italy further inform her work. Lenzu holds an MFA in Fine Arts (concentration in Choreography) from Wilson College, Pa.

An accomplished writer, Anabella has written for various dance and arts magazines. Her first book, Unveiling Motion and Emotion, published in 2013, contains writings in Spanish and English on the important of dance, community, choreography, and dance pedagogy. Her second book, Teaching Dance through Meaningful Gestures, is expected in 2023, and explores basic exercises, visualization exercises, active imagination, and artistic application.

Currently, Anabella conducts classes at NYU Gallatin, School of Visual Arts, and at the Peridance Center. She has served on the Selection Committee for the Bessie Awards since 2020.

FERNANDO SANTIAGO (director) The actor, director, and theater teacher has been working uninterruptedly for 40 years. As an actor, he has taken part in 38 theatrical and cinematographic productions and was part of theater companies in the cities of Bahia Blanca, La Plata, and Buenos Aires in his native Argentina. He has produced his own solo performance works for more than 20 years, in both Spanish and Italian languages, touring in Spain, Italy, and Denmark. Santiago collaborates with festivals of theater, music, and dance (tango and folklore) in Italy and Argentina, and also directs and advises on solo works for streaming audiences.

TODD CARROLL (photographer and technical advisor) A photographer and educator for more than 30 years, Carroll presently maintains a photo studio in Brooklyn where he works on his independent projects as well as freelance for various international magazines and publications. He has collaborated with Anabella Lenzu for more than 2 decades, creating multimedia support for large scale theatrical productions and for a series of award-wining short films. He obtained a Masters of Professional Studies in Digital Photography Degree from SVA in New York City in 2009, and currently works and teaches classes there. www.toddcarrollphoto.com

www.AnabellaLenzu.com

The night that you stopped acting/La noche que dejaste de actuar, was developed, in part, with support from the Center at West Park.

Foundation for Contemporary Arts-COVID-19 Bridge Fund, NYC, The Vermont Community Foundation Grant, Artist-in-Residence at Spoke The Hub, Brooklyn Arts Council Grant, and Rockefeller Brother Fund Grant.