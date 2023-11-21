The Cecilia Chorus of New York Performs World Premiere of Daron Hagen's EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE and Ralph Vaughan Williams' DONA NOBIS PACEM

The performance is on Saturday, December 16, at 8:00 PM.

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

3 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 3 Broadway Shows Close Today
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two Photo 2 Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With a First Liste Photo 3 Video: Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway Photo 4 Review Roundup: SPAMALOT Opens On Broadway

The Cecilia Chorus of New York Performs World Premiere of Daron Hagen's EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE and Ralph Vaughan Williams' DONA NOBIS PACEM

On Saturday, December 16, at 8:00 PM, The Cecilia Chorus of New York, Mark Shapiro, Music Director, will present the World Premiere of Daron Hagen's Everyone, Everywhere, along with Ralph Vaughan Williams's Dona Nobis Pacem at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, 57th Street & 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Soloists will be Brianna Robinson, soprano, Amanda Lynn Bottoms, mezzo-soprano, and Shavon Lloyd, baritone.

Participating choruses include New York City All City High School Chorus (Kristy Jung, Director) and Every Voice Concert Choir children's chorus (Nicole Becker, Director).

In honor of the event, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and U.S. Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor will offer spoken introductions.

This program honors the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, celebrating the seasonal yet timeless theme of peace. Daron Hagen's historic new work Everyone, Everywhere - a Cecilia commission and world premiere - weaves moving passages from the Declaration together with the words of human rights luminaries Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Eleanor Roosevelt, and others. 

Hagen's cantata is paired with Ralph Vaughan-Williams's impassioned Dona Nobis Pacem in an evening of music that brings the world we seek into view.

Daron Hagen's list of commissions includes major orchestral works for ASCAP's 75th Anniversary, the New York Philharmonic's 150th, the Curtis Institute of Music's 75th, the Corporation of Yaddo's 100th, and institutions such as the Seattle Opera, Philadelphia Orchestra, National Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Albany Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; groups such as the Amernet, Borromeo, Cassatt, Cavani, and Lark string quartets; the Amelia, Horszowski, Lincoln, and Prometheus piano trios, Duo YUMENO, and numerous others. The composer of a dozen operas and operafilms (four with libretti by Pulitzer prizewinning poet Paul Muldoon), he has composed cycles and roles for numerous operatic and concert vocal luminaries, including the Kings Singers, William Burden, Jane Eaglen, Nathan Gunn, Susanne Mentzer, Marni Nixon, Robert Orth, Ashley Putnam, Paul Sperry, and Robert White. Visit him at https://www.daronhagen.com/.




RELATED STORIES

1
Ani DiFranco Will Make Her Broadway Debut in HADESTOWN as Persephone Photo
Ani DiFranco Will Make Her Broadway Debut in HADESTOWN as 'Persephone'

Grammy Award®-winning music icon Ani DiFranco will make her Broadway debut as ‘Persephone’ in the Tony® and Grammy Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown.

2
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and THE WIZ Selected For J.P. Morgans 2024 Nextlist Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and THE WIZ Selected For J.P. Morgan's 2024 Nextlist

J.P. Morgan has unveiled its annual lineup of “what's next” in exceptional experiences and captivating reads featuring its first-ever rival musical recommendations. Included in the list are Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along, as well as the Broadway-bound touring production of The Wiz.

3
Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings I Get a Kick Out of You From ANYTHING GOES Photo
Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES

Kelly Clarkson opened the new episode of her talk show with a cover of Cole Porter's 'I Get a Kick Out of You.' Originally sung by Ethel Merman in the musical Anything Goes, the song has also been covered by singers like Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga, and more. Watch the video now!

4
Black Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural Gala Photo
Black Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural Gala

Black Theatre United (BTU) announced that the organization’s inaugural Gala on Monday, October 30, 2023 raised over $1.2 million to support BTU’s empowering programs in Mentorships, Student Internships, BTU’s Annual Advocacy Summit and BTU’s Education program.

More Hot Stories For You

Black Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural GalaBlack Theatre United Raises Over $1.2 Million at Inaugural Gala
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 21st, 2023
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterReview Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Video: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVESVideo: Joy Huerta And Benjamin Velez Perform 'Flying Away' From REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

Videos

Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN Video
Photo/Jordan Fisher Takes His First Bow in HADESTOWN
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
I NEED THAT
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You