The Cecilia Chorus of New York Performs World Premiere of Daron Hagen's EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE and Ralph Vaughan Williams' DONA NOBIS PACEM

On Saturday, December 16, at 8:00 PM, The Cecilia Chorus of New York, Mark Shapiro, Music Director, will present the World Premiere of Daron Hagen's Everyone, Everywhere, along with Ralph Vaughan Williams's Dona Nobis Pacem at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, 57th Street & 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Soloists will be Brianna Robinson, soprano, Amanda Lynn Bottoms, mezzo-soprano, and Shavon Lloyd, baritone.

Participating choruses include New York City All City High School Chorus (Kristy Jung, Director) and Every Voice Concert Choir children's chorus (Nicole Becker, Director).

In honor of the event, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk and U.S. Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council Michèle Taylor will offer spoken introductions.

This program honors the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, celebrating the seasonal yet timeless theme of peace. Daron Hagen's historic new work Everyone, Everywhere - a Cecilia commission and world premiere - weaves moving passages from the Declaration together with the words of human rights luminaries Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, Eleanor Roosevelt, and others.

Hagen's cantata is paired with Ralph Vaughan-Williams's impassioned Dona Nobis Pacem in an evening of music that brings the world we seek into view.

Daron Hagen's list of commissions includes major orchestral works for ASCAP's 75th Anniversary, the New York Philharmonic's 150th, the Curtis Institute of Music's 75th, the Corporation of Yaddo's 100th, and institutions such as the Seattle Opera, Philadelphia Orchestra, National Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, Albany Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra; groups such as the Amernet, Borromeo, Cassatt, Cavani, and Lark string quartets; the Amelia, Horszowski, Lincoln, and Prometheus piano trios, Duo YUMENO, and numerous others. The composer of a dozen operas and operafilms (four with libretti by Pulitzer prizewinning poet Paul Muldoon), he has composed cycles and roles for numerous operatic and concert vocal luminaries, including the Kings Singers, William Burden, Jane Eaglen, Nathan Gunn, Susanne Mentzer, Marni Nixon, Robert Orth, Ashley Putnam, Paul Sperry, and Robert White. Visit him at https://www.daronhagen.com/.