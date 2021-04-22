Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents TUESDAYS AT 6: Raymond Nagem

Weekly virtual concerts livestreamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Apr. 22, 2021  

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulties of presenting in-person concerts, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine has launched a weekly series of online music recitals, Tuesdays at 6, on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

These recitals feature the music staff of the Cathedral, performing both in the great space of the Cathedral's Gothic interior and in the more intimate surroundings of their own living rooms.

This week, Associate Music Director Raymond Nagem will perform music by Dietrich Buxtehude, Joséphine Boulay, John Stanley, and Simon Preston.

PROGRAM:

Praeludium in F-sharp Minor, BuxWV 146 - Dietrich Buxtehude (c. 1637-1707)

Trois Pièces - Joséphine Boulay (1869-1925)

Andante

Prélude

Fugue

Voluntary in A Major, Op. 7, No. 1 - John Stanley (1712-1786)

Alleluyas - Simon Preston (b. 1938)

For more information on upcoming Tuesdays at 6 performances and other online music experiences from the Cathedral, visit stjohndivine.org/music.

Streaming Tuesday, April 27th, 6:00 PM - 6:45 PM. Performance will be live-streamed on the Cathedral's Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will also be available on the Cathedral's website.


