The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD's Mykal Kilgore

This episode is "glitterly" amazing because we're sitting down and sharing some drinks and a lot of laughs with the incredibly talented Broadway vocalist Mykal Kilgore!

This week, we're pouring out Hudson Manhattan Rye and Narragansett Del's Shandies while Mykal spills about his YouTube videos with Postmodern Jukebox--and the Tweet of praise he got from Celine Dion--and performing in Jesus Christ Superstar Live on NBC with some of the biggest names in Broadway and recording.

"What Have You Seen This Week?" finds Mykal raving about the Chicago production of Hamilton and Bryan sharing about finally finishing his binging of "ER." Game Master Kimberly leads us through two games, "Dirty Hands on a Hardbody" and the new game "The Next Superstar," before we take a trip to the confusing world of "Kevin's Corner."

Somewhere along the way, we also talk about having Dragons as directors, create a new spin off podcast called "Climbing the Call Sheet," and chat about why we all love Morgan James. We have a blast with new #FriendoftheShow Mykal Kilgore, so enjoy this episode and then be sure to get tickets to Mykal's upcoming show on June 4th at The Green Room 42! Trust us, you do not want to miss it!

But WAIT--there's more! This week the Broadwaysted Crew and our friends at Goldstar are happy to bring you an amazing offer to perk up your "What Have You Seen This Week?" conversations! Visit Goldstar.com or use their free app to purchase highly-discounted tickets to all forms of live entertainment and enter the code BROADWAY at checkout for an ADDITIONAL $10 OFF! You have until June 30th to use the code, so go out and see a show and make sure to send us a pic of you with your program on social media!

Listen to the episode here:

About Mykal : Mykal Kilgore was most recently seen on Broadway in Motown the Musical. Other theater credits include: Hair (Broadway), Freckleface Strawberry (Off-Broadway), the 1st National Tour of The Book of Mormon and the World Premiere of Marley. He also appeared in the The Wiz Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live! on NBC and can be heard as one of the additional voices in Dear Evan Hansen. Mykal has performed to sold out audiences at Joe's Pub, Roseland Ballroom, Birdland, The Laurie Beechman Theatre, The Kennedy Center, and in his own cabaret "MYKAL @54Below." You can also hear him on the album's "#LoVE" by Lyons and Pakchar, "Living in A Dark World" by Slow Knights, Scott Alan's "LIVE" and on "Make Me Believe in Hope" by Bright Light Bright Light! Follow him @MykalKilgore

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops

Facebook: Join our group Broadwaysted #FansoftheShow to exchange game ideas, share theatre thoughts, or chat with other #FansoftheShow

Related Articles