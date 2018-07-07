The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Welcomes GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER's J. Elaine Marcos

This week the Broadwaysted crew is excited to be sitting down with a Broadway regular: the hilarious and wonderful J. Elaine Marcos!

We're pouring out some tasty Montelobos Mezcal and some Adam Rippon-approved Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc while J. Elaine spills about her international bike-riding trips, her hilarious on-stage mishaps in Chorus Line, and her next Broadway outing in the new musical Gettin' The Band Back Together.

"What Have You Seen This Week?" finds Bryan and Kevin raving about Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders at The Westside Theatre then J. Elaine talks about her style of auditioning, paying your dues in theme parks, and being true to herself all the time. Game Master Kimberly pulls out all the stops with an epic, new role-playing game called "Survival Job" and then introduces the Lights of Broadway Show Cards game called "Gettin' a New Band Together" where we make new pop groups with Broadway Stars. We have a blast with new #FriendoftheShow J Elaine Marcos so listen in and join us as we get Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:



About J. Elaine : J. Elaine Marcos is an actor and singer who will be returning to Broadway in the new musical Gettin' The Band Back Together. She has previously appeared on Broadway in Miss Saigon, Wonderful Town, Sweet Charity, The Wedding Singer, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Flower Drum Song, A Chorus Line, and Annie. Follow her @jelainemarcos

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

