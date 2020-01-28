The Broadwaysted Podcast Visits Friends at BroadwayCon 2020

The Broadwaysted Crew had a blast seeing so many friends and fans this past weekend at BroadwayCon 2020, so we're bringing you back to the "Room Where it Happens" every January for many of Broadway's biggest fans around the country and around the globe!

This week, we're reporting to you live from the BroadwayCon marketplace where we chatted with some of our favorite Broadway pals! We catch up with favorite #FriendsoftheShow like Justin "Squigs" Robertson, the incredible artist behind the "Lights of Broadway Show Cards," best bud Robbie Rozelle from Broadway Records, and our favorite Tour Guide Tim Dolan from Broadway Up Close Tours.

We visit with our friends at Scenery Bags, check in with #FriendoftheShow Hayley Podschun and the brilliant artist behind Custom Broadway, and have a chat with Broadway Podcast Network Co-Founder and CEO (and host of the "Deep Dive Broadway" on BPN) Dori Berinstein. We also kiki with fellow BPN podcasters Caleb and Elliott from BPN's "Equity One" podcast and run into our friends Andrew Briedis and Sarah Jenkins!

We had so much fun at BroadwayCon so cure your FOMO or relive the fun you had by checking out this week's episode where the BroadwayCon 2020 Marketplace gets Broadwaysted! Our Main Stage live show with Colin Donnell is coming soon so keep your eyes out (and ears open) for that!

Listen to the episode here:

About Tyler : Tyler is a actor, singer, and dancer who has been seen on Broadway in Once on This Island (Storyteller) and Motown the Musical (Eddie Kendricks) and performed in the National Tours of Dreamgirls (C.C. White), Motown the Musical (Norman Whitfield). Currently, Tyler is appearing as Daniel in the National Tour of Once on this Island. Other theatre credits include Bliss (Toby), Popstar (Robby). Marie, Dancing Still (Gilbert). TV/Film: NBC's "The Blacklist." Follow him on Instagram @tylerhar and Twitter @tylerhardwick1

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

Follow and Subscribe to Broadwaysted free on iTunes to join the fun every Tuesday!





Related Articles