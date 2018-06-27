The 'Broadwaysted' Podcast Talks Paper Mill's HALF TIME with Jerry Mitchell, Donna McKechnie, Georgia Engel, More

On this week's episode, the Broadwaysted crew is thrilled to shine a spotlight on the Tony-winning regional theatre just a hop, skip, and a jump away from NYC: the incredible Paper Mill Playhouse! The Broadwaysted crew is pouring out Flur de Cana Rum, Montelobos Mezcal, and rosé while we chat about Paper Mill's brand new musical Half Time and share our opening night chats with Director/Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Paper Mill Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hobee, and Half Time legendary cast members Donna McKechnie, Georgia Engel, and Nancy Ticotin!

"What Have You Seen This Week" finds Bryan and Kevin raving about Three Tall Women and Kimberly sharing some of her recent vacation memories from Caboose Junction Resort and Silver Dollar City. Since Kimberly was on vacay, Kevin takes over the "Game Master" duties and introduces a brand new game called "Word to your Lyricist" where we try to channel our inner Half Time characters and turn classic musical theatre lyrics into rap songs...and well-known pop songs into musical theatre masterpieces. We also introduce a new segment, "Malbec Mailbag," where we answer questions submitted through email/social media by #ListenersoftheShow! We finish up with Bryan and Kimberly visiting "Kevin's Corner" where we cast some imaginary musicals. We have a great time on this episode so listen in and then don't miss your chance to see Half Time playing at Paper Mill Playhouse until July 1st! Find out more at www.papermill.org.

As a bonus, this episode also features a special "Off-Broadwaysted" segment where Kevin chats with actor Sam Spadafore and Director/Producing Artistic Director of Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective Liam Lonegan about the upcoming production of The Song of Bernadette Jones by Maura Campbell. Get your tickets now to see this show July 10th at 6pm, July 14th at 4:30pm, and July 15th at 5pm by visiting http://www.freshfruitfestival.com/fresh-fruit-2018-mainstage/.

About the Show : Join the hilarious happy hour antics on Broadwaysted every Tuesday as the Brightest Stars of Broadway have a few drinks, play a few games, and share a lot of laughs with host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt.

The recipe is simple. We take a generous pour of Delightful, Delicious, and Delovely featured show segments like "What Have You Seen This Week," "Stage Door Stories," and "Tuesdays in the Corner with Kevin"--mix in a few original games created by our resident Game Master Kimberly--and top it off with a healthy serving of Bryan's Pun-tastic Ponderings. What you get is a podcast filled to the brim with laughs, insight into the NYC Theatre Scene, and a hangover-free cocktail hour with your favorite stars.

Since May of 2016, Broadwaysted has released over 100 episodes and their growing #FriendsoftheShow guest list includes Broadway Legends, Fan Favorites, Fresh Faces, and a whole lot of Newsies,

