The Broadway League And Unions Reach Emergency Relief Agreement

A deal has been reached between the Broadway League, producers, theatre owners, general managers and fourteen Broadway labor unions over an emergency relief agreement for union members displaced by Covid-19.

The agreement grants all union employees pay for the partial week of performances cut short by theatre closures, as well as the following two weeks. Normal salary will be paid out for the first week with a cap of 150 percent of the minimum salary as outlined in labor contracts.

The following two weeks will see union members paid for the contractual minimum. Those who earn more than union minimum will receive a pay cut.

Health benefits, as well as pension, and 401(k) will be paid out for those two and a half weeks, beyond that only health benefits will be paid out through April 12. Both sides are open to discussions regarding an extension of health benefits should the shutdown continue past April 12.

"The leaders of our industry have been working tirelessly with our partners at the unions to forge an agreement that will address many of the needs of our employees during this crisis. We are a community that cares about each other, and we are pleased that we can offer some relief," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League. "Once we are past this challenging moment, we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our theatres to experience the best of live entertainment together once again."

"We are grateful to be able to tell our members that the industry came together to provide some compensation during this terrible time. Broadway needs to come back and working together is the best way to make that happen. Now Congress must do its part for arts and entertainment workers on Broadway and beyond to ensure they have access to unemployment insurance and health care during this industry-wide shut down." said The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG)

"It's the best deal we could get under trying circumstances," Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association told The New York Times, "We've been trying to find the sweet spot between getting the greatest number of benefits for our members, while still trying to make sure we don't bankrupt the individual shows in the process. Our members would like to have jobs to go back to."





