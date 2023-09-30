The Apollo Launches Barry Jenkins Screening Room For [at] The Intersection in October

The Barry Jenkins Screening Room will be held on Friday, October 6 from 12pm - 7pm.

The Apollo will launch the Barry Jenkins Screening Room as part of [at] The Intersection Friday, October 6  12pm to 7pm. Three of Jenkins' seminal films will be screened in The Apollo's historic theater honor of his much-anticipated conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates. 

The exceptional filmmaking of Barry Jenkins takes center stage[at] The Intersection, The Apollo's festival of arts & ideas with the Barry Jenkins Screening Room on Friday, October 6 from 12pm - 7pm. [at] The Intersection Festival pass holders will get to experience Medicine for Melancholy, Jenkins directorial debut; the critically acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk; and the Academy-award winning film Moonlight transforming the iconic historic theater into a cinema for one-night-only. 

These screenings mark the beginning of the festival, October 6 - October 8, and is a precursor to Barry Jenkins' much-anticipated conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates on Saturday, October 7 at 11:15am - 12:00pm.

[at] The Intersection curated by critically-acclaimed thinker and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, will bring together Black artists, intellectuals, creators and cultural movers who are shifting the landscape in music, theater, film, television, food, and more to explore the incredible range of Black creativity shaping our world. For the full [at] The Intersection line-up including talks, performances, and workshops from October 6- October 8: https://intersection.apollotheater.org/full-schedule

The event will be held at The Apollo's Historic Theater (253 W. 125th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd. and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.)  

Tickets [at] The Intersection tickets and festival passes are available for purchase at the link below. Tickets start at $45 with the code APOLLO. 

About Barry Jenkins 

Academy Award winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins has directed three highly acclaimed features, Medicine for Melancholy, Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, as well as his award-winning television series The Underground Railroad. Most recently, Jenkins produced Charlotte Wells' Aftersun and Raven Jackson's All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt. Upcoming work includes the 2024 theatrical release of Mufasa: The Lion King.
About Ta-Nehisi Coates   Ta-Nehisi Coates is a writer, currently holding the Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English at Howard University. He is the author of the bestselling books The Beautiful Struggle, We Were Eight Years in Power, The Water Dancer, and Between the World and Me. He is a recipient of a National Magazine Award, a National Book Award and a MacArthur Fellowship.

About The Apollo  

The legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, The Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. In 2024, The Apollo will open The Apollo's Victoria Theaters, which will include two new theater spaces, and begin the renovation of its Historic Theater, marking the first ever expansion and renovation of The Apollo in its nearly 90-year history. Read more about the project here: www.apollotheater.org/renovation-restoration-and-transformation/    With music at its core, The Apollo's programming extends to dance, theater, spoken word, and more. This includes the world premiere of the theatrical adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates's Between the World and Me and the New York premiere of the opera We Shall Not Be Moved; special programs such as the blockbuster concert Bruno Mars Live at the Apollo; 100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella; and the annual Africa Now! Festival. The non-profit Apollo is a performing arts presenter, commissioner, and collaborator that also produces festivals, large-scale dance and musical works organized around a set of core initiatives that celebrate and extend The Apollo's legacy through a contemporary lens, including the Women of the World (WOW) Festival as well as other multidisciplinary collaborations with partner organizations.    Since introducing the first Amateur Night contests in 1934, The Apollo has served as a testing ground for new artists working across a variety of art forms and has ushered in the emergence of many new musical genres—including jazz, swing, bebop, R&B, gospel, blues, soul, and hip-hop. Among the countless legendary performers who launched their careers at The Apollo are Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross, H.E.R. D'Angelo, Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, Machine Gun Kelly, and Miri Ben Ari; and The Apollo's forward-looking artistic vision continues to build on this legacy.





