The Apollo Launches Barry Jenkins Screening Room For [at] The Intersection in October

The Apollo will launch the Barry Jenkins Screening Room as part of [at] The Intersection Friday, October 6 12pm to 7pm. Three of Jenkins' seminal films will be screened in The Apollo's historic theater honor of his much-anticipated conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates.



The exceptional filmmaking of Barry Jenkins takes center stage[at] The Intersection, The Apollo's festival of arts & ideas with the Barry Jenkins Screening Room on Friday, October 6 from 12pm - 7pm. [at] The Intersection Festival pass holders will get to experience Medicine for Melancholy, Jenkins directorial debut; the critically acclaimed If Beale Street Could Talk; and the Academy-award winning film Moonlight transforming the iconic historic theater into a cinema for one-night-only.

These screenings mark the beginning of the festival, October 6 - October 8, and is a precursor to Barry Jenkins' much-anticipated conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates on Saturday, October 7 at 11:15am - 12:00pm.

[at] The Intersection curated by critically-acclaimed thinker and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, will bring together Black artists, intellectuals, creators and cultural movers who are shifting the landscape in music, theater, film, television, food, and more to explore the incredible range of Black creativity shaping our world. For the full [at] The Intersection line-up including talks, performances, and workshops from October 6- October 8: https://intersection.apollotheater.org/full-schedule



The event will be held at The Apollo's Historic Theater (253 W. 125th Street between Frederick Douglass Blvd. and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.)

About Barry Jenkins

Academy Award winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins has directed three highly acclaimed features, Medicine for Melancholy, Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk, as well as his award-winning television series The Underground Railroad. Most recently, Jenkins produced Charlotte Wells' Aftersun and Raven Jackson's All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt. Upcoming work includes the 2024 theatrical release of Mufasa: The Lion King.

About Ta-Nehisi Coates Ta-Nehisi Coates is a writer, currently holding the Sterling Brown Chair in the Department of English at Howard University. He is the author of the bestselling books The Beautiful Struggle, We Were Eight Years in Power, The Water Dancer, and Between the World and Me. He is a recipient of a National Magazine Award, a National Book Award and a MacArthur Fellowship.

About The Apollo

About The Apollo

The legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, The Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world.