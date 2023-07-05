The Ajkun Ballet Company to Present THE SLEEPING BEAUTY in NYC in August

Performances will take place Thu & Fri, Aug 17-18, 2023.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

The rendition of Tchaikovsky's ballet by Chiara Ajkun performed by the Ajkun Ballet Theatre is offered in August 2023 by The Face To Face and the Theater Experience in partnerships with SecretNYC and is completed by an after show meet-and-greet the dancers.

Chiara Ajkun is an Italian American choreographer, formerly a principal ballet dancer, and the artistic director of the Ajkun Ballet Theatre. Chiara 's rendering of timeless classics are one act versions reenergizing iconic ballets into more dynamic works with centerstage the richness of the choreography, the fascinating music, and the elegant lines of the dancers. www.ajkunbt.org/chiara-ajkun

Based on Charles Perrault's fairy tale "The Sleeping Beauty in the Wood" (1697), the ballet The Sleeping Beauty premiered in 1890 at the Mariinksy Theater with a strong French flavor, choreographed by Marius Petipa to music by Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky. In the world of fairies and illuminating vignettes borrowed from other tales, Princess Aurora is cursed to sleep by the malevolent Carabosse (AKA Maleficent) and awakened after 100 years by the pure love of Prince Désiré.

The Ajkun Ballet Company presents Classics and Contemporary ballets performed for thousands of people in theaters of four continents and millions in televised and online platforms. The company is operated by the nonprofit Ajkun Ballet Theatre, also supporting the activities of the fund for performing artists and arts education for the community.

SHOW

Date, Time, Location:

Face To Face Experience: Shows at 7:30 pm (audience will be seated 30 minutes before curtain, show lasts 1h 30mins) on

Sat & Sun, Aug 12 -13, 2023

Rudolf Nureyev Studio in the historic landmark The City Center

130 W 56th Street, 6th floor, New York City, NY 10019

Ticket: General Admission starts at $56.80, inclusive of box office fees

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sleeping-beauty-tickets-398475439767

Proceeds benefit "A Ticket To Dream" offering free tickets to underprivileged members of our community and supports showings in-Children Hospitals.

Theater Experience: Shows at 7:00 pm - Theater at St Jean (150 E 76th St.) and 7:30 pm - Theater at Hostos (450 Grand Concourse)

Thu & Fri, Aug 17-18, 2023

Ticket: General Admission starts at $71.73, inclusive of box office fees

Click Here

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-sleeping-beauty-at-the-theater-at-hostos-tickets-653356345417

Cast: Momoko Burbine, Klevis Tafaj, Areum Jeong, Simon Kazantsev, Bailey Smith, Owen Steutelings, Risa Takeshima, Eureka Nakano-Grimes, Bianca Delli Priscoli, Abbi Johnson, Angelina Matteliano, Camilla Parker, Ella Smart, Ide Storm, Arisu Torii, Luana da Silva, Darcy Bartlett, Giannella Cassar, Giulia Fanti, Flavia Koci, Vanessa Ledezma, Priscila Marchesini, Alyssa Porricelli, Maria Fernanda Segovia, Candela Silva. Cast Biography: www.ajkunbt.org/the-company




