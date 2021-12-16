Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 92nd Street Y to Present The Knights And Edgar Meyer

The concert opens with a performance of Jamaican-born British composer Eleanor Alberga's Shining Gates of Morpheus.

Dec. 16, 2021  

The 92nd Street Y will present The Knights and Edgar Meyer, bass, play Copland, Meyer, and more as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on April 30, 2022 at 8pm. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences, all concerts are also available for streaming. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

THE KNIGHTS

ERIC JACOBSEN, conductor

EDGAR MEYER, double bass

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 8 PM

Double bassist and composer Edgar Meyer earned a MacArthur "Genius" Award for his work fusing classical and bluegrass forms and styles into his own uniquely American music. He joins The Knights for the New York premiere of his second concerto. The concert opens with a performance of Jamaican-born British composer Eleanor Alberga's Shining Gates of Morpheus. Closing it and continuing the American character of Meyer's work is Copland's Appalachian Spring.

Eric Jacobsen, conductor
Edgar Meyer, bass
David Byrd-Marrow, French horn

ELEANOR ALBERGA: Shining Gates of Morpheus

EDGAR MEYER: Concerto No. 3 in E Major for Double Bass and Orchestra

COPLAND: Appalachian Spring


