The 75th Annual Tony Awards Nominations Shifts Announcement Date to Monday, May 9, 2022

Tony Award Productions has announced that they are shifting the date for the Tony Award Nominations announcement to Monday, May 9, 2022. Eligibility for shows opening in the 2021-2022 season has been extended to Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Nominations Announcement will take place on the Tony Awards official You Tube page, at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. The Meet the Nominees event will now take place on Thursday, May 12th.

"Due to the challenges that Broadway has faced in recent weeks, and in an effort to allow nominators to see Tony eligible shows, we have decided to extend the deadline for eligibility requirements. Therefore, the Tony Nominations will now take place on Monday, May 9th," said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place live from Radio City Music Hall, in a four-hour television and streaming event, and will broadcast live coast to coast for the first time. The celebration will commence at 7:00 - 8:00 PM, ET/4:00 - 5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+, followed by the presentation of the American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be made available. Tickets will be available at www.TonyAwards.com/tickets starting on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT.

