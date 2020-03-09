The 5th Annual Inwood Film Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Precautions
In an abundance of caution over COVID-19 coronavirus, Columbia University, which includes the Campbell Sports Center (venue for the Inwood Film Festival), has updated their events policy to suspend non-essential events of more than 25 people for the upcoming week, this includes the Inwood Film Festival, which was scheduled for Friday, March 13th - Sunday, March 15th.
Inwood Art Works, a nonprofit organization that creates and curates professional performing and visual arts in the Inwood community including the IFF, is devastated to share this news, however they will faithfully follow the university's direction and postpone the film festival. IAW is now working through the difficulties of this unprecedented situation.
There are a growing number of cases being diagnosed in New York City. Amid cold and flu season it is prudent to take the side of caution. Inwood Art Works is committed to do their part to help protect staff, attendees and the Uptown NYC community.
IAW would like to emphasize that the festival has been postponed and not cancelled. They are committed to showcasing their hardworking and talented filmmakers and providing exciting arts programming for the community. Along with Columbia University and the staff at the Campbell Sport Center, they are exploring options to reschedule the Inwood Film Festival in late Spring 2020.
For the filmmakers, attendees, partners and volunteers they will be making announcements soon updating everyone with new dates and activations. For people that have already purchased a festival ticket please email IAW at info@inwoodartworks.nyc for options on transferring your tickets for the rescheduled date (TBD) or to request a full refund. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
For more information on the Inwood Film Festival please visit, http://www.inwoodartworks.nyc/film-works/inwood-film-festival/
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Presley Ryan has announced her final day at Beetlejuice on Broadway will be Sunday, March 29. Ryan made the announcement on her Instagram, where she a... (read more)
Playwright Mart Crowley, Best Known For THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Has Died at 84
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, has passed away. He was 84.... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Four Original MEAN GIRLS Cast Members Say Goodbye to North Shore High
North Shore High School is getting ready to welcome a new class of students! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, four original company members of Me... (read more)
EMOJILAND Superfan Saves the Day with BroadwayCon Cosplay!
It was cosplay to the rescue tonight at Emojiland the Musical as one of the show's superfansÂ saved the day with her BroadwayCon enesemble!... (read more)
WICKED is Holding an Open Casting Call, Seeking Fiyero and Fiyero Understudies for Broadway and National Tour
Wicked is seeking future Fiyero and Fiyero understudies for Broadway and the National Tour.... (read more)
MRS. DOUBTFIRE Announces Digital Rush Policy
Mrs. Doubtfire has announced a digital rush ticket policy for the Broadway production, which begins performances Monday, March 9 in advance of an offi... (read more)