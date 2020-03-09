The 5th Annual Inwood Film Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Precautions

In an abundance of caution over COVID-19 coronavirus, Columbia University, which includes the Campbell Sports Center (venue for the Inwood Film Festival), has updated their events policy to suspend non-essential events of more than 25 people for the upcoming week, this includes the Inwood Film Festival, which was scheduled for Friday, March 13th - Sunday, March 15th.

Inwood Art Works, a nonprofit organization that creates and curates professional performing and visual arts in the Inwood community including the IFF, is devastated to share this news, however they will faithfully follow the university's direction and postpone the film festival. IAW is now working through the difficulties of this unprecedented situation.

There are a growing number of cases being diagnosed in New York City. Amid cold and flu season it is prudent to take the side of caution. Inwood Art Works is committed to do their part to help protect staff, attendees and the Uptown NYC community.

IAW would like to emphasize that the festival has been postponed and not cancelled. They are committed to showcasing their hardworking and talented filmmakers and providing exciting arts programming for the community. Along with Columbia University and the staff at the Campbell Sport Center, they are exploring options to reschedule the Inwood Film Festival in late Spring 2020.

For the filmmakers, attendees, partners and volunteers they will be making announcements soon updating everyone with new dates and activations. For people that have already purchased a festival ticket please email IAW at info@inwoodartworks.nyc for options on transferring your tickets for the rescheduled date (TBD) or to request a full refund. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

For more information on the Inwood Film Festival please visit, http://www.inwoodartworks.nyc/film-works/inwood-film-festival/





