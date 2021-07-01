The 40th Annual Battery Dance Festival Announces Virtual And Live Performance Lineup

Battery Dance has announced the companies that will be featured in the 40th Annual Battery Dance Festival with 16 international dance films from 14 countries from August 12-14 and in-person performances by 38 companies from August 15-20, 2021, at 7pm ET at Robert F. Wagner Jr. Park, New York City that will also be live-streamed.

For more information, visit https://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/.

Battery Dance Festival, New York City's longest-running free public dance festival, was established by Battery Dance as the Downtown Dance Festival in 1982. It normally draws audiences of approximately 2,000 people each night. The Festival went virtual last summer, attracting 30,000 viewers across 206 countries. This summer, it will run as a hybrid model with 6 nights of staged performances for in-person and live-streamed audiences, preceded by 3 nights of virtual performances by International Artists.

"Dancing in the open air, with the river and sky in the background, is always a blissful Battery Dance Festival experience," said Jonathan Hollander, President and Artistic Director, Battery Dance Company & Dancing to Connect. "This year, it will be even more exhilarating as people come out of isolation to witness the entrancing performances at Wagner Park. Before the action starts on stage, three nights of truly riveting dance films from many corners of the globe will be screened. Creativity was running high during the pandemic, and we have harvested a heady mix from voguing on a mountaintop in Lebanon to swing dancing in South Korea; commedia dell'arte in Mexico to birdlike flocking in the Netherlands."

International Dance Film Festival, ONLINE ONLY, at 7pm ET

August 12, 2021

Introdans (The Netherlands)

Dance Troupe Braveman (South Korea)

Chilaquiles Rojos Colectivo (Mexico)

Nantea Dance Company (Tanzania)

Boca Tuya / Omar Román De Jesús (Puerto Rico/NYC)

August 13, 2021

Team AJC (South Korea)

Jiva Velázquez (Paraguay)

Bollwerkfilm (Switzerland)

Arabesque Vietnam (Vietnam)

Australian Dance Theatre (Australia)

August 14, 2021

Chenglong Tang (China)

Jill Crovisier (Luxembourg)

Abhilash Ningappa (India)

Dancing Earth Creations (United States)

Hoedy Saad (Lebanon)

Massala Company (France)

In-Person and Live-streamed Festival Performances at 7pm ET

August 15, 2021 - India Day

KATHAK: Parul Shah Dance Company featuring Parul Shah, Mohip Joarder with guest artist, Jin Won (two duets including "Yugal" by Kumudini Lakhia and a world premiere choreographed by Parul Shah)

BHARATANATYAM: Kasi Aysola & SaiSantosh Radhakrishnan (world premiere choreographed by Kasi Aysola)

KUCHIPUDI: Traditional Solo by Swathi Gundapuneedi-Atluri

BHARATANATYAM: Choreographer Maya Kulkarni presents two world premieres featuring Mesma Belsare, Aishwarya Medhav and Aishwarya Sriram

MUSICAL INTERLUDES: Eventually Epic with Sachin Premasuthan and Debarun Bhattacharjya

SUTRADHAR (Narrator): Rajika Puri

August 16, 2021 - Young Voices in Dance

Kate Louissaint & Nhyira Asante

Imani Gaudin

Spencer Everett & Isabella Aldridge

Brian Golden

Ramya Durvasula

Lily Summer Gee

Grace Yi-Li Tong

Kanyok Arts Initiative

August 17, 2021

Luke Hickey

Graciano Dance Projects

Company | E

Baye & Asa

Rohan Bhargava/Rovaco Dance Company

Jon Lehrer Dance Company

August 18, 2021

Dancing Wheels

Will Ervin - Erv Works Dance

Demi Remick & Dancers

MorDance

Battery Dance

William Byram

August 19, 2021

CHR Project

Christian Warner

Jamal Jackson Dance Company

New York Theatre Ballet

Akira Uchida, Maddy Wright, Joshua Strmic

Christopher Williams

Dolly Sfeir

Battery Dance

August 20, 2021