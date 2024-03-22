The 2024 Fresh Fruit Festival MAINSTAGE Begins In April At The WILD PROJECT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York's preeminent LGBTQ Arts Festival returns for another season of exciting work on stage - on film - and on the air. THE FRESH FRUIT FESTIVAL 2024 Main-Stage will premiere a dozen new works exploring the LGBTQ experience.

Established in 1991, All Out Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to bringing together the diverse artistic, organizational, political and financial resources of the LGBTQ community in order to fight intolerance. All Out Arts fulfills its mission by supporting arts organizations within the community through fiscal sponsorship, events, contests, collaborations, networking events for emerging artists, and by sponsoring productions, concerts and exhibitions of visual arts. We confront homophobia through the humanizing influence of the arts, and the Fresh Fruit Festival is the primary expression of the All Out Arts mission.

The Fresh Fruit Festival was the creation of two long established LGBT community arts groups: New Village Productions: and All Out Arts. Now the festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity - local, national, and international - and as of two years ago - on stage, on film, and on the air.

Learn more HERE.

Introducing the 2024 Season of Live Events

Full-Length Events

Non-Disclosure - Iggy Mitzner, a non-binary L.A. Public School Teacher, has been dating movie star, Fenway Cooper, for a year now, and not a soul knows about it. Fenway's big break only complicates the arrangement.

The Memory Of - We begin in a memory. The past slowly melts into the present where we see Renee grieving Brianna's death (or so we think), struggling to make a decision as to whether or not she should take her own life or how to move on.

Clara & Carmilla - Clara (she/they) discovers vampire novel written before Dracula that follows a sapphic relationship between the vampire Carmilla and the main characters. Clara becomes obsessed with the novel and one night actually starts to see Carmilla.

Café Americano - Texas is a young accomplished playwright-actor-TV writer reeling from the premature death of his husband. He fled from New York to Paris to attempt to write his next play but meeting a barista's husband complicates his world.

Ercolé & Megara (staged reading) - Ercolé & Megara is the story of a lesbian couple where the one partner is in transition from female to male and their journey as the one transitions physically and the other transitions emotionally and how they find their voices as a couple and independently.

Bigfoot, Angels and a Girl - An Evening of Three One-Acts

The Guy Who Killed Bigfoot - Kennedy, a 20-something trans-man who was the subject of a viral video where he appeared to shoot Bigfoot.

An Angel, a Demon and a totally Religious Holiday - the angel, Orifiel, and the demon, Astaroth, are roommates with a human named Nadia.

Not That Kind of Girl - Rachel, a 20-something trans-girl, meets Crystal, a bubbly scene girl, on a night out. Crystal is not who she seems.

Poetry Slam - LGBTQ poets compete for prize money.

Board of Ed - A comedy following Connor and Dana, two aimless millennials as they go from serving at a gastropub to whipping up a chaotic run for the board of education in Allendale, New Jersey.

La Pucelle - A folk retelling of the final days of the life of Joan of Arc through a uniquely trans allegory.

1001 Nights: Love Stories on Death Row (A Rock Opera) - Legendary storyteller, Scheherazad reborn as Shezadi, a queer, immigrant mother and abuse survivor who shares stories about her life and folklore from her culture in order to remain sane during her imprisonment and impending execution.

Goddess of The Hunt - Martinis. Murders. ... and Mothers. A light comedy about dark people leading private lives in public places.

How To Break Up a Wedding - A comedy where we see Margaret, Julie, and Tonya; three sisters who, despite their differences, collaborate and carry out every possible plot, plan, and scheme to break up their brother's wedding.

Short Shorts - An Evening of Four Short Plays (15-20 min per show)

When a Faggot Finds a Flower - A fable about a boy who's sick of his bent wrist, and what he stands to lose by straightening it out.

Out - High school baseball star, Cal, is forced to choose between his love for the game and his love for his boyfriend, Ryan.

Hand Me Downs - Matriarch Mildred is overjoyed at the upcoming wedding of her son, Roger, to his beau, Craig. But mother and son have very different ideas about one aspect of the ceremony.

The Original 10-Minute Play Competition FINALS - The eight finalists of the Fresh Fruit Festival 10-Minute Play Competition compete for the grand prize!