The 10th Annual MORNINGSIDE LIGHTS Tradition Returns Virtually This Fall

Morningside Lights returns for its 10th year, and invites the public to come out and PLAY by taking part in the virtual procession of awe-inspiring handmade lanterns. Columbia's campus-wide exploration of Duke Ellington's Shakespearean suite "Such Sweet Thunder" provides the creative backdrop for the community to explore how one links established literary and cultural canon to personal experience.



This year, the neighborhood tradition again offers FREE kits to make lanterns at home, including video tutorials and virtual workshops. Shakespeare's words will literally be illuminated, bringing light and life back to public space.



A limited number of "create your own lantern at home" kits will be made available to the general public, with reservations required on morningside-lights.com. Kits will be distributed to registrants outside of Miller Theatre (Broadway at 116th Street) on September 9, 10, and 11. Kit recipients will be assisted in the creation of their lantern through video tutorials with Processional Arts Workshop, and will have access to virtual workshops to build their lanterns with the rest of the community via Zoom.



There are two additional ways to participate in this year's Morningside Lights: Build a mini lantern (aka nano-lantern) with materials available at home (details will be announced later in September); or submit one's recitation of a line of Shakespeare featured on the lanterns.



All participants are encouraged to share video and photos of their experience and progress, culminating in a video celebration on Tuesday, October 26 at 7PM that will feature the shared content in a single captivating film.



More information and kit reservations are available at www.morningside-lights.com.