Telly Leung, Karen Mason, Ann Harada, and More Announced For BITE-SIZED BROADWAY Musical Podcast
Ten episodes are set to premiere on all major streaming platforms beginning Monday, October 5, 2020.
IndieWorks Theatre Company today announced cast members from Broadway, West End, Television and digital media platforms will star in the company's new podcast, Bite-Sized Broadway: A Mini-Musical Podcast. Ten episodes are set to premiere on all major streaming platforms beginning Monday, October 5, 2020, and will be presented on the first and third Monday of each month. Each 50-minute episode will feature a 10- to 20-minute mini-musical and an interview with the shows creators, who hail from around the globe.
Cast members for this premiere season include Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance), Gabrielle Ruiz (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, "What Are Friends For" podcast), and Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages, "American Idol"), who will be joined by Max Crumm (Emojiland, Grease), Ann Harada (Emojiland, Avenue Q), Karen Mason (Sunset Boulevard, Mamma Mia!), Lance Roberts (Sister Act), and Thom Sesma (Man of La Mancha, The Times They Are A-Changing).
Also featured this season are Joseph Cannon (Americano! The Musical), Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda (Americano! The Musical), Anthony Chatmon II (Be More Chill), Yvette Monique Clark (Ain't Misbehavin' & Hairspray tours), Karli Dinardo (Moulin Rouge), Lauren Elder (Side Show, Hair), Brandon J. Ellis (Bandstand), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet), Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Kenney M. Green (The Depot Theatre), A.J. Holmes (The Book of Mormon, StarKid Productions), Kennedy Kanagawa (Muriel's Wedding), Ryan Knowles (The Lightning Thief), Cassidy Layton (Charlotte's Web), Robert Manion (StarKid Productions), Heather Makalani (Emojiland), Michael McAssey (MAC Award winning host of Piano Bar Live), J. Elaine Marcos (Rent: Live), Rick Negron (Hamilton), T.J. Newton (Spamilton), Jay Paranada (Aladdin), Michael Perrie Jr. (Million Dollar Quartet), Sierra Rein (Running in Place, MAC Award winner), Andy Roninson (Take a Ten Musicals), James Stafford (Wonderland: Alice's Rock & Roll Adventure), Darryl Jovan Williams (Smokey Joe's Cafe tour), Maria Wirries (Dear Evan Hansen), and Simone Zamore (Prospect Theatre Company).
Bite-Sized Broadway: A Mini-Musical Podcast is a brand new musical theatre program featuring new and exciting "mini-musicals" presented as fully-produced radio plays, complete with lush orchestrations, captivating sound effects, and some of the greatest talent that Broadway, Hollywood, TV, and even YouTube have to offer. Each musical is followed by an in-depth discussion with its brilliant creators, introducing audiences to new musicals and new writers without the commitment of having to listen to a whole cast album. It's a whole Broadway experience inside your phone as IndieWorks brings you new musicals that you can listen to anytime, anywhere.
"In addition to giving our audience the taste of Broadway that they crave, we are excited to give a voice to emerging musical writers from around the world," states IndieWorks Producing Artistic Director Christopher Michaels. "Bite-Sized Broadway is unlike any other theater podcast. It's engaging entertainment, industry advice, and a behind-the-scenes look at musical theater development."
This season of Bite-Sized Broadway features a diversity of musicals from the United States, Canada, Israel, Australia, the U.K and The Philippines with noteworthy themes spanning racism, politics, identity, aging, mental health and family. A complete list of musicals, their creators and synopses can be found here: https://www.indieworkstheatre.com/bitesizedbroadway
