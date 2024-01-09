Telecharge Works To Restore Service After Technical Issues Crash Site

The issue has impacted the start of sales for NYC Broadway Week 2024, which returns January 16 and runs through February 4, 2024.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

It has been reported that Telecharge is currently at work on a fix for their ticketing site which has been experiencing technical issues for much of the today. The downtime began sometime after 11 AM ET and is ongoing.

There is currently no word on when the site will be restored. In a statement exclusive to BroadwayWorld, a representative for Telecharge wrote, “Our software development team is working on this now, but we don't have an ETA quite yet.”

NYC Broadway Week is an annual event that offers 2-for-1 tickets for select shows, this year's participating productions include Kimberly Akimbo, How To Dance In Ohio, Chicago, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and more!

Telecharge is a division of The Shubert Organization and a leading provider of ticketing services for Broadway and off-Broadway shows and other events across the country. 



 



