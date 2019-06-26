Taylor Mac and Mac Wellman Will Debut New Works at The Flea

Taylor Mac's Broadway debut play, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, recently closed, but according to The New York Times, a new work of Mac's is debuting soon.

"The Fre," a political play loosely based on "The Frogs" by Aristophanes, will have its world premiere at the off-off-Broadway Flea Theater in the spring.

The play is about an intellectual protagonist who gets trapped in a mud pit by swamp inhabitants who call themselves the Fre. The play runs March 9-April 13 in the upstairs Sam Theater.

Also coming to the Flea this fall is "Perfect Catastrophes, A Festival of Plays," a repertory of five new interpretations of pieces by Mac Wellman.

Two world premieres are included in the work, "The Invention of Tragedy," about the Iraq War after 9/11, will be performed in the Sam Theater from Sept. 7-Oct. 14 and "The Fez" will have performances in the underground Siggy Theater Sept. 26-Nov. 1.

Read more on The New York Times.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You