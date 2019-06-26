Taylor Mac and Mac Wellman Will Debut New Works at The Flea

Jun. 26, 2019  

Taylor Mac and Mac Wellman Will Debut New Works at The Flea

Taylor Mac's Broadway debut play, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, recently closed, but according to The New York Times, a new work of Mac's is debuting soon.

"The Fre," a political play loosely based on "The Frogs" by Aristophanes, will have its world premiere at the off-off-Broadway Flea Theater in the spring.

The play is about an intellectual protagonist who gets trapped in a mud pit by swamp inhabitants who call themselves the Fre. The play runs March 9-April 13 in the upstairs Sam Theater.

Also coming to the Flea this fall is "Perfect Catastrophes, A Festival of Plays," a repertory of five new interpretations of pieces by Mac Wellman.

Two world premieres are included in the work, "The Invention of Tragedy," about the Iraq War after 9/11, will be performed in the Sam Theater from Sept. 7-Oct. 14 and "The Fez" will have performances in the underground Siggy Theater Sept. 26-Nov. 1.

Read more on The New York Times.



