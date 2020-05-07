Taylor Iman Jones, Michael Mott, Ben Bogen and More to Take Part in BAY AREA THEATRE LIVE!

Bay Area Theatre Live! is bringing together over 20 Broadway and Bay Area Stars performing for a LIVE audience via YouTube and Facebook in an effort to raise money for Bay Area Theatre Companies affected by COVID-19.

Bay Area Theatre Live! was put together in a response to local Bay Area theatre companies struggling during the COVID-19 restrictions, and losing live audiences. This presented theatres in the Bay Area with the potential loss of thousands and thousands of dollars in revenue for shows that had been planned for years.

Broadway Stars appearing in the show include: Taylor Iman Jones (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day, American Idiot), Ben Bogen (Disney's Frozen, Jersey Boys), Isaiah Boyd (Book of Mormon), and Broadway Composer, Michael Mott.

A.J. Mizes, a local bay area/Orinda resident, thought of the idea while hearing stories about friends running theatre companies and the tough times they were facing. As an actor himself, Mizes knew there must be something that could be done to help them in this trying time.

After receiving enthusiastic responses from The Ballet School Performing Arts (Walnut Creek, CA), CenterREP (Walnut Creek, CA), Ray of Light Theatre Company (San Francisco, CA), Town Hall Theatre Company (Lafayette, CA), and Broadway By the Bay (Redwood City, CA), Mizes was convinced that he had a show.

The show has received a tremendous amount of support in only 24 hours. It has raised nearly $1,000 before the show has even aired, and over 300+ event responses on Facebook. Bay Area Theatre Live! has a goal to raise at least $5,000 by the time the show finishes. Audiences can donate by visiting donate.bayareatheatrelive.com and clicking on the DONATE NOW button. After the show airs, the total amount of the funds will be split evenly between the five participating theatre companies.

"I could not be more proud to be putting on this show alongside so many incredible artists and theatre companies. What started out as a little idea in my head has really turned into a full-fledged show with some unbelievable talent. I could not be more grateful for the response it's received and to raise money for the arts which could really use our help! The Bay Area theatre community is so important to the ecosystem of the Bay Area, and we have to do everything we can to preserve it!"

-A.J. Mizes, Producer, Bay Area Theatre Live | Orinda, CA

"I am so excited to take part in this special evening raising awareness for a good cause and hopefully spreading some joy to everyone in quarantine."-Michael Mott, Broadway Composer

"I am so elated to be apart of Bay Area Theatre Live. The experience that I had performing in the Bay Area changed my life, so it feels really special to be apart of this! I'm pumped!"-Ben Bogen, Actor (Disney's Frozen, Jersey Boys)

"I am so excited to be performing where my heart is! The Bay Area theatre community is the most loving and supporting place, and I am honored to be a product of it. I know we'll find a way through this crazy time, and I am so honored to be a part of this show and to hopefully return even a little of what the Bay has done for me."-Taylor Iman Jones, Actor (Hamilton, Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day, American Idiot)

DETAILS

WHAT

Bay Area Theatre Live!

WHO

Produced by: A.J. Mizes

Featuring Broadway Stars: Taylor Iman Jones, Ben Bogen, Isaiah Boyd, Michael Mott

Featuring 15+ Bay Area local performers

TICKETS: FREE

Visit www.bayareatheatrelive.com to find details on where to watch

WHEN

Wednesday, May 13 @ 5pm PST/8pm EST





