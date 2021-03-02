TV Producer Ruben Cruz Runs for District 32 Queens City Council

Ruben Cruz, a longtime Queens resident and successful television producer with a string of popular geared for seniors and others for children, has thrown his hat into the District 32 Queens City Council ring.

Cruz, if elected, would be the first Latino to ever hold office for New York City Council District 32, came from difficult beginnings, citing great poverty at home while growing up. This austerity created an individual that understands his neighbor's needs and will not take no for an answer. And when he can't find people to help him in his cause ... he simply does it himself.

When calls were not returned or funding not available, Ruben Cruz created, managed and raised funding for neighborhood food pantries, animal welfare and shelters, holiday gift programs, and many other programs. He felt it was time to take a more active role in the betterment of his community.

Mr. Cruz has created a platform to "Keep New York Moving." It including

Free education - from Universal 3K to University PHD;

Turning dormant buildings into affordable housing and commercial space;

Affordable and accessible healthcare including health and wellness;

and an innovative Transportation plan.

Ruben Cruz is excited to share his thoughts with his community and his borough and can be reached through his press office at 347-497-4814 or jmcommnet@gmail.com