TRU to Preset 'Hey, It's Just Us! An Open Conversation About Alternate Roads To Production'

The event will take place on September 22.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 2 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 3 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024
Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 4 Video: Watch Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Take First Bows in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

TRU to Preset 'Hey, It's Just Us! An Open Conversation About Alternate Roads To Production'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

9/22 - Hey, It's Just Us! An Open Conversation about Alternate Roads to Production. In the room: TRU's Bob Ost; PDMP master class instructor, producer Jane Dubin (upcoming: Village of Vale; Dana H./Is This a Room?, The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher, An American in Paris; off-B'way Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann), and producer RK Greene, Executive Director The StoryLine Project (Harmony, Beau, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Terms of Endearment, Cougar the musical, Room Service). They will lead a conversation with you, the TRU Community. Theater post-Covid is having a slow recovery, forcing many of us to think about different ways of doing things. Both Jane and R.K. have been guiding new projects along non-traditional routes. Come hear their thoughts and share yours. Visit https://truonline.org/events/its-just-us-conversation/ to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

9/29 - A More Affordable Way to Develop New Works for Theater: Cabaret. In the room: Sherry Eaker, producer of the annual Bistro Awards, former editor-in-chief of Backstage; Sidney Myer, cabaret icon and booking manager for Don't Tell Mama. Cabaret has always been a vibrant force in the arts scene in New York and around the world. A place to nurture up-and-coming talent as well as an intimate home for established stars, cabaret has become an easy and accessible part of the developmental process for bringing new works to the stage.... Visit https://truonline.org/events/sherry-eaker/ to register and receive the zoom link.

10/6 - TBA

10/13 - Time to Move on: Two Leaders of Downtown Theater and the Legacies They Leave Behind. In the room: Robert Lyons, founding artistic director of The Ohio, The New Ohio Theater, and the Obie Award-winning Soho Think Tank; and Kristin Marting, the founding artistic director of the form-breaking performance space HERE in New York, and a director and producer of hybrid work. Two of the driving forces of the downtown theater scene are both moving on after impacting and shaping the New York theater scene for decades.... Visit https://truonline.org/events/time-to-move-on/ to register and receive the zoom link.

10/20 - The Perks and Pitfalls of Producing Partnerships. In the room: Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky of In Fine Company, producers (Moulin Rouge, Angels in America Tony Award, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812; Significant Other. Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen, Cagney. Upcoming: The Outsiders, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet). Sue and Larry will talk about how they met, and why they decided to partner as producers and create In Fine Company, their production company.... Visit https://truonline.org/events/producer-partnerships/ to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited

(TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Join TDF Fundraiser Photo
Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana & Andrea Martin to Join TDF Fundraiser

TDF will host its first major in-person fundraiser since the pandemic on Wednesday, October 25 at 8 a.m. at City Winery. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast Performs St. James Infirmary Photo
Video: A WONDERFUL WORLD Cast 'Performs St. James Infirmary'

Watch cast members of A Wonderful World St. James Infirmary in rehearsal!

3
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo Photo
STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Reveals Sneak Peek Photo

Check out a sneak peek photo of Stranger Things: The First Shadow!

4
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Steps Into the Show Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Associate Director Steps Into the Show

With 13 cast members out of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, the show's associate director, Austin Regan, stepped in!

More Hot Stories For You

Daphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-BroadwayDaphne Rubin-Vega and Tim Daly Will Lead THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA Off-Broadway
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway BreakfastMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG and GUTENBERG! Cast Members Set For Variety's Business of Broadway Breakfast
Video: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the StageVideo: ALADDIN Understudy Mikayla Renfrow Shares Incredible Story of Getting From a Plane to the Stage
Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!Photos: Inside BROADWAY FOR BIDEN With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Aaron Tveit, and More!

Videos

Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
HAMILTON

Recommended For You