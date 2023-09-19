TRU to Preset 'Hey, It's Just Us! An Open Conversation About Alternate Roads To Production'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

9/22 - Hey, It's Just Us! An Open Conversation about Alternate Roads to Production. In the room: TRU's Bob Ost; PDMP master class instructor, producer Jane Dubin (upcoming: Village of Vale; Dana H./Is This a Room?, The Prom, Tony winning The Norman Conquests, Farinelli and the King, Bandstand, Peter and the Starcatcher, An American in Paris; off-B'way Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey, The 39 Steps, Ann), and producer RK Greene, Executive Director The StoryLine Project (Harmony, Beau, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Terms of Endearment, Cougar the musical, Room Service). They will lead a conversation with you, the TRU Community. Theater post-Covid is having a slow recovery, forcing many of us to think about different ways of doing things. Both Jane and R.K. have been guiding new projects along non-traditional routes. Come hear their thoughts and share yours. Visit https://truonline.org/events/its-just-us-conversation/ to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

9/29 - A More Affordable Way to Develop New Works for Theater: Cabaret. In the room: Sherry Eaker, producer of the annual Bistro Awards, former editor-in-chief of Backstage; Sidney Myer, cabaret icon and booking manager for Don't Tell Mama. Cabaret has always been a vibrant force in the arts scene in New York and around the world. A place to nurture up-and-coming talent as well as an intimate home for established stars, cabaret has become an easy and accessible part of the developmental process for bringing new works to the stage.... Visit https://truonline.org/events/sherry-eaker/ to register and receive the zoom link.

10/6 - TBA

10/13 - Time to Move on: Two Leaders of Downtown Theater and the Legacies They Leave Behind. In the room: Robert Lyons, founding artistic director of The Ohio, The New Ohio Theater, and the Obie Award-winning Soho Think Tank; and Kristin Marting, the founding artistic director of the form-breaking performance space HERE in New York, and a director and producer of hybrid work. Two of the driving forces of the downtown theater scene are both moving on after impacting and shaping the New York theater scene for decades.... Visit https://truonline.org/events/time-to-move-on/ to register and receive the zoom link.

10/20 - The Perks and Pitfalls of Producing Partnerships. In the room: Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky of In Fine Company, producers (Moulin Rouge, Angels in America Tony Award, Jagged Little Pill, Company, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812; Significant Other. Off-Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen, Cagney. Upcoming: The Outsiders, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet). Sue and Larry will talk about how they met, and why they decided to partner as producers and create In Fine Company, their production company.... Visit https://truonline.org/events/producer-partnerships/ to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited

(TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.