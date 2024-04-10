TRU to Present Feminists In Action: Meet The Magnolia Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

4/12 - Feminists in Action: Meet the Magnolia Theatre Company!

In the room: Gina Handy Minyard, founding artistic director and Rachel Robinson, board member of the Magnolia Theatre Company, founded in 2012 in Pennsylvania as a response to the lack of female leadership in theater. From the start the company has been dedicated to fostering a world where gender equity thrives in the theater, and uplifting those who have been historically marginalized and oppressed by the limitations of the gender binary. What prompted the company's move to Dayton Ohio in 2014? In what ways have they served their mission of supporting and uplifting the voices of female-identifying artists? Do they consider themselves "political" and is there a line that separates art and politics? How did they adapt to the limitations of shutdown, and are audiences in Dayton coming back to live performance now? And does Magnolia offer opportunities to artists outside of their area? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/feminists-in-action/.

UPCOMING

4/19 - How to Make an Effective Documentary (and Win a Few Emmys). In the room: Susan Handman, creator and narrator for NYC Media, an award-winning series created with the New York Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, and a winner of 10 Local NYC Emmys. We'll look at the dramatic structure needed for any work of art to engage an audience, and talk about the specifics of the documentary and its many forms. At its heart, is the documentary simply a specific form of storytelling? Is it more narrative than dramatic? How much creative license can a filmmaker exercise in telling what is generally a factual record of a real person, place or event? What skills can a theater artist bring to this related art form? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/how-to-make-a-documentary/.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization's ongoing efforts to serve the community.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources