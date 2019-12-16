TRANSFORMATION WITH GLENN CLOSE AND TED NASH to Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center

From January 30 - February 1, 2020 at 8 p.m. in Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center will present the world premiere of one of its most unique concert events to date: the groundbreaking new work Transformation with Glenn Close and Ted Nash.



Transformation will feature the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis performing music composed by GRAMMY® Award-winner and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra saxophonist Ted Nash. Nash's original work is inspired by literary works, curated by award-winning actor Glenn Close, that explore transformation in the tangible and intangible sense: from chaos to order, order to chaos, darkness to light, hatred to forgiveness, and everything in between.



For these special concerts, Close, downtown performance artist Justin Vivian Bond, Tony Award-winning actress and singer Adriane Lenox and more to be announced will read and/or sing texts by Ted Hughes, Conrad Aiken, Edward O. Wilson, Louise Glück, Charles Mingus/Joni Mitchell, Tony Kushner and Judith Clark. Actor/writer/director John Cameron Mitchell will perform one of his own works, while Nash's son, Eli Nash, will read the letter he wrote coming out to his father as transgender. Members from the dance community will premiere choreography by tap dancer Jared Grimes. The show is directed by Danny Gorman, who most recently acted as the assistant director on the Broadway production of Sunset Boulevard and the West End productions of Man of La Mancha and Carousel. Additional guests to be announced. All artists are subject to change.



This collaboration marks Ted Nash and Glenn Close's follow up to The Presidential Suite, the 2017 concert at Jazz at Lincoln Center concert and subsequent album which earned Nash a Grammy award in 2017.

A free pre-concert discussion about the music and artists will be held nightly at 7:00pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jazz.org.



Ticket Information

Rose Theater ticket prices are $40 and up, dependent upon seating section.

All single tickets can be purchased through jazz.org 24 hours a day or through CenterCharge at 212-721-6500, open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the Jazz at Lincoln Center Box Office, located on Broadway at 60th Street, ground floor. Note: Hot Seats-$10 seats for each Rose Theater performance (excluding Jazz for Young People® concerts and other performances as specified) and select performances in The Appel Room-are available for purchase by the general public on the Wednesday prior to each performance. Tickets are subject to availability; please call 212-258-9800 for available Hot Seats performance dates.



Many of Jazz at Lincoln Center's concerts stream live in high-definition audio and video for free to a global audience. The concerts will also be available on Livestream's mobile and TV-connected applications with real-time DVR, chat, photos and other materials available to fans worldwide at jazz.org/live.

Additional information may be found at jazz.org |

Facebook: facebook.com/jazzatlincolncenter | Twitter: @jazzdotorg |

Instagram: @jazzdotorg | YouTube: youtube.com/jalc | Livestream: jazz.org/live





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You