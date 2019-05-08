TLDEF To Honor Trailblazers At Annual Trans Advocacy Awards

Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund (TLDEF) will commemorate 16 years of service at the 2019 Trans Advocacy Awards, on Tuesday, June 11, at the Manhattan Penthouse in New York City from 6:30 to 8:30 PM.

The Trans Advocacy Awards will honor: the iconic and trailblazing Tracey Africa Norman with the Legacy Award for her work in the fashion world as the first African American transgender model; Georgia transgender advocate Skyler Jay with the Community Leader Award for challenging the University of Georgia for denying his medically necessary transition related healthcare; and New York State Senator Brad Hoylman with a Special Recognition Award for his instrumental role in passing the Gender Expression Non-Discrimination Act (GENDA).

Additionally, TLDEF will honor the New Jersey-based law firm Lowenstein Sandler LLP as its Pro Bono Partner of the Year for its significant support of the Name Change Project, which provides free legal name change services to low-income transgender and non-binary people. TLDEF will also bestow its Corporate Partner of the Year Award upon the health plan provider Amida Care for its leading contributions in expanding comprehensive health care coverage to transgender and non-binary people in New York City.

"We are extremely proud to celebrate the groundbreaking work of our honorees. Each have demonstrated a monumental commitment to the advancement of transgender rights and we are thankful for their leadership," said TLDEF Executive Director Andy Marra. "The Trans Advocacy Awards provide an important moment to recognize the tremendous contributions made by these exceptional leaders and raise vital support to sustain and grow our work nationwide."

Past TLDEF honorees include U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch; transgender actress Laverne Cox; marriage equality activist Edie Windsor; corporate leaders BNY Mellon, Chubb, HBO, and Viacom; and pro bono leaders, including Arnold & Porter, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Gibson Dunn, Kirkland & Ellis, and Sullivan & Cromwell.

The awards reception is TLDEF's signature event, raising critical awareness and support for its work to advance equality for transgender and non-binary people nationwide.

Premier Sponsors include: Davis Polk & Wardwell; Gilead; and Lowenstein Sandler LLP. Advocate Sponsors include: Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Ally Sponsors include: Chubb; HBO; Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP; O'Melveny & Myers LLP; DLA Piper; Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP; Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP; Milbank LLP; and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP.

Tickets and sponsorships are available now by visiting TLDEF's website.





