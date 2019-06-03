TKTS By TDF To Give Out Pride Buttons Throughout June

In celebration of NYC Pride, WorldPride and the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, specially designed TKTS by TDF Pride buttons are being given out for free by TKTS Patron Service Representatives at all three TKTS Booths during the month of June. The buttons celebrate of LGBTQ Pride Month and the millions of visitors expected to come to New York City this month.

At TDF, the not-for-profit organization that operates TKTS, we feel that no celebration is complete without seeing a show (or two), so we suggest they stop by one of the three TKTS Booths and get same-day discount tickets to a Broadway or Off Broadway show (and a button).

By purchasing your tickets at TKTS you are helping to support TDF's myriad programs that help make theatre available to everyone including students and people with physical and developmental disabilities.

TKTS Locations:

* TIMES SQUARE - Broadway and 47th Street, under the "red steps"

**SOUTH STREET SEAPORT - 190 Front Street (at the corner of Front and John Streets)

**LINCOLN CENTER - 61 West 62nd Street in the David Rubenstein Atrium

For more information go to: www.tdf.org/tkt - and download the free TKTS app to see what shows are available and the prices available in real time for iOS and Android at www.tdforg/tktsapp.

* Times Square TKTS has a "Play Only" line for non-musical productions, and 7-day Fast Pass - you can return with your TKTS ticket stub within 7 days of the performance and go directly to the Fast Pass window.

** The South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center Booths also offer next-day matinee tickets in addition to same-day matinee tickets.





